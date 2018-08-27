Larson Electronics Releases 50’ Pneumatic Megatower with LED Lights and 11kW Genset

KEMP, Texas, Aug. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Larson Electronics, leader in industrial lighting systems, has released a rentable self-contained Megatower® featuring a 7-stage pneumatic light mast with sixteen 500-watt LED lamps and an 11kW diesel generator. The outdoor lighting system is designed for remote work sites, temporary projects, MRO, maintenance, stadiums, concerts, security and more.



This trailer mounted fold over 7-stage pneumatic light plant provides a safe and effective way for operators to quickly deploy the sixteen 500 watt LED light heads to elevations up to fifty feet.



The mast is elevated using an included hydraulic ram, and extended to its full height using a trailer mounted air compressor.



This genset is liquid cooled and features a single phase generator with electric start ignition. The diesel generator runs at 3600 RPM and is equipped with an EPA/CARB Tier 4 emissions system. A 110 gallon fuel cell sits beside the genset and is equipped with an electric fuel delivery system.



This light boom can be extended to 58` for maximum area coverage, and collapsed to 22` for applications where a footprint smaller is required.



This unit includes sixteen 500 watt LED lights producing 67,500 lumens each, for a combined total of 1,080,000 lumens of light.





The RNT-WCDE-11-PLM50-16X500LTL-LED is a self-contained light tower package available for rent. This trailer mounted tower includes sixteen 500-watt LED light heads that produce an exceptional total of 1,080,000 lumens of high intensity illumination. Each light head contains 48 CREE LEDs paired with high purity optics for a well-focused 24° wide spot beam that is ideal for providing far reaching concentrated illumination while still covering a substantial amount of area. The IP67 rated LED lights are made from aluminum and secured via stainless steel trunnion u-bracket mounts for maximum adjustability.

This self-contained LED light plant provides operators with a worry free and energy efficient alternative to metal halide light plants. The sixteen LED light heads have a considerably less amp draw than the metal halide light heads on traditional light plants allowing the RNT-WCDE-11-PLM50-16X500LTL-LED to achieve up to 43 hours of continual use on a single tank of gas when only operating the light heads and air compressor. When running 24 hours a day and 7 days a week, this LED light plant will run for nearly 2 days straight without refueling.

All sixteen LED lamps are mounted on a 7-stage mast, which can reach heights up to 50 feet. At full extension and with all outriggers deployed, the light tower is capable of withstanding wind speeds up to 35 mph, and when lowered to 22 feet can withstand wind speeds up to 95mph with gusts of 125mph. A hydraulic ram is used to quickly and easily extend and collapse the mast.

Powering the LED lamps is a 11kW water-cooled, Kubota diesel generator that operates on 120/240V single phase power. This genset features key operated electric starting, a twelve-volt electrical system, liquid cooling, replaceable dry element air cleaner, and a full enclosure for safe operation and protection against the elements. A 110-gallon fuel capacity ensures long operational time for extended use and overnight projects.

All components are mounted on a four-wheel tandem axle trailer for mobility and seamless transportation. The trailer is constructed of 8-inch box steel and finished in industrial grade paint.

Larson Electronics can customize this unit to cater to specific business needs and projects. Examples of customization includes: lights, cameras, generator size, solar, materials, light tower size, deployment feature, mounting, voltage compatibility and more.

About Larson Electronics LLC: Larson Electronics LLC is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

For further information, please contact:

Rob Bresnahan, President and CEO

Toll-free: 1-800-369-6671

Phone: 214-616-6180

Fax: 903-498-3364

E-mail: sales@larsonelectronics.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/69c49833-eac5-4e88-b729-66636de043fa

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/06086f2f-2083-4b11-855c-19c002b6c145

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8a30f6c0-3bd4-4295-bbea-29f75177a9ed

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/66d60ece-83e9-47ed-ac97-d634ce910c67

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b4a697e6-9b03-433f-aa2e-09bc972ff1d9