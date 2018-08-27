Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Larson Electronics Releases 50’ Pneumatic Megatower with LED Lights and 11kW Genset

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/27/2018 | 10:55pm CEST

KEMP, Texas, Aug. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Larson Electronics, leader in industrial lighting systems, has released a rentable self-contained Megatower® featuring a 7-stage pneumatic light mast with sixteen 500-watt LED lamps and an 11kW diesel generator. The outdoor lighting system is designed for remote work sites, temporary projects, MRO, maintenance, stadiums, concerts, security and more.

RNT-WCDE-11-PLM50-16X500LTL-LED Full Assembly
This trailer mounted fold over 7-stage pneumatic light plant provides a safe and effective way for operators to quickly deploy the sixteen 500 watt LED light heads to elevations up to fifty feet.


RNT-WCDE-11-PLM50-16X500LTL-LED Hydraulic Ram
The mast is elevated using an included hydraulic ram, and extended to its full height using a trailer mounted air compressor.


RNT-WCDE-11-PLM50-16X500LTL-LED Kubota Genset
This genset is liquid cooled and features a single phase generator with electric start ignition. The diesel generator runs at 3600 RPM and is equipped with an EPA/CARB Tier 4 emissions system. A 110 gallon fuel cell sits beside the genset and is equipped with an electric fuel delivery system.


RNT-WCDE-11-PLM50-16X500LTL-LED Mast Collapsed
This light boom can be extended to 58` for maximum area coverage, and collapsed to 22` for applications where a footprint smaller is required.


RNT-WCDE-11-PLM50-16X500LTL-LED Mast Extended
This unit includes sixteen 500 watt LED lights producing 67,500 lumens each, for a combined total of 1,080,000 lumens of light.


The RNT-WCDE-11-PLM50-16X500LTL-LED is a self-contained light tower package available for rent. This trailer mounted tower includes sixteen 500-watt LED light heads that produce an exceptional total of 1,080,000 lumens of high intensity illumination. Each light head contains 48 CREE LEDs paired with high purity optics for a well-focused 24° wide spot beam that is ideal for providing far reaching concentrated illumination while still covering a substantial amount of area. The IP67 rated LED lights are made from aluminum and secured via stainless steel trunnion u-bracket mounts for maximum adjustability.

This self-contained LED light plant provides operators with a worry free and energy efficient alternative to metal halide light plants. The sixteen LED light heads have a considerably less amp draw than the metal halide light heads on traditional light plants allowing the RNT-WCDE-11-PLM50-16X500LTL-LED to achieve up to 43 hours of continual use on a single tank of gas when only operating the light heads and air compressor. When running 24 hours a day and 7 days a week, this LED light plant will run for nearly 2 days straight without refueling.

All sixteen LED lamps are mounted on a 7-stage mast, which can reach heights up to 50 feet. At full extension and with all outriggers deployed, the light tower is capable of withstanding wind speeds up to 35 mph, and when lowered to 22 feet can withstand wind speeds up to 95mph with gusts of 125mph. A hydraulic ram is used to quickly and easily extend and collapse the mast.

Powering the LED lamps is a 11kW water-cooled, Kubota diesel generator that operates on 120/240V single phase power. This genset features key operated electric starting, a twelve-volt electrical system, liquid cooling, replaceable dry element air cleaner, and a full enclosure for safe operation and protection against the elements. A 110-gallon fuel capacity ensures long operational time for extended use and overnight projects.

All components are mounted on a four-wheel tandem axle trailer for mobility and seamless transportation. The trailer is constructed of 8-inch box steel and finished in industrial grade paint.

Larson Electronics can customize this unit to cater to specific business needs and projects. Examples of customization includes: lights, cameras, generator size, solar, materials, light tower size, deployment feature, mounting, voltage compatibility and more.

About Larson Electronics LLC: Larson Electronics LLC is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

For further information, please contact:
Rob Bresnahan, President and CEO
Toll-free: 1-800-369-6671
Phone: 214-616-6180
Fax: 903-498-3364
E-mail: sales@larsonelectronics.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/69c49833-eac5-4e88-b729-66636de043fa

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/06086f2f-2083-4b11-855c-19c002b6c145

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8a30f6c0-3bd4-4295-bbea-29f75177a9ed

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/66d60ece-83e9-47ed-ac97-d634ce910c67

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b4a697e6-9b03-433f-aa2e-09bc972ff1d9

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:29pBELVEDERE RESOURCES : Announces $6.93 Million First Tranche Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement Undertaken in Connection With Proposed Change of Business Transaction
AQ
11:27pBEASLEY BROADCAST : BMI Hit Songwriter Kara DioGuardi Performs at 2018 Beasley Media Group Management Meeting in Boston
PU
11:27pECOLAB : Aquanomic™ 2.0 Low-Temp Solid Laundry Program Delivers Enhanced Whiteness, Prolonged Linen Life and Substantial Water and Energy Savings
PU
11:27pWORLDLINE SA : Disclosure of trading in own shares from August 20th to August 24th 2018
GL
11:27pBANCO MACRO : Material Fact - Shares repurchased on 08-27-2018
PU
11:27pEMPLOYER DIRECT HEALTHCARE : announces availability of SurgeryPlus® for State of Florida in 2019
PR
11:27pWORLDLINE SA : Disclosure of trading in own shares from August 20th to August 24th 2018
AQ
11:26pOil Closes Slightly Higher as Traders Await Fresh Supply Signals
DJ
11:25pCURO GROUP HOLDINGS CORP. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11:24pFIRSTENERGY CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1METRO : METRO : Shares Jump After News of Potential Ceconomy Deal
2World stock index at highest in over five months on trade deal
3NVIDIA CORPORATION : NVIDIA : Chinese bitcoin mining rig makers aim to raise billions in Hong Kong IPOs - sour..
4Tesla shares dip 3 percent after Musk abandons buyout
5RENISHAW PLC : RENISHAW : Early cancer diagnosis The use of Raman spectroscopy in leading-edge biosensor devel..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.