Larson Electronics Releases 50W Explosion Proof LED Flood Light, CI/II D1/2, 6,250 Lumens

01/19/2019 | 11:01am EST

KEMP, Texas, Jan. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Larson Electronics, a Texas-based company with over 40 years of experience spearheading the industrial lighting sector, announced the release of an explosion proof 50-watt LED light fixture rated for Class I and II, Division 1 and 2 hazardous locations. This unit is an ideal replacement for older incandescent, metal halide and high impact pressure sodium lights and produces a total of 6,250 lumens of light output. This light is equipped with an adjustable trunnion mount bracket allowing easy mounting on any flat surface, including walls and ceilings.

EPLC2-LED-50W-RT-JB5-40C
This Class I, Division 2 and Class II, Divisions 1 & 2 explosion proof LED flood light fixture provides 6,250 lumens of high quality light while drawing only 50 watts. The copper free aluminum alloy body is powder coated for added durability and an attractive aesthetic appearance.


The EPLC2-LED-50W-RT-JB5-40C explosion proof LED light fixture is rated for use in Class I, Division 2, Groups C and D; Class II, Divisions 1 and 2, Groups E, F, and G; and Class III, Divisions 1 and 2 hazardous locations. This unit features a copper-free aluminum alloy body that is powder coated for greater durability. This unit offers a 60,000-hour rated lifespan with 80% lumen retention due to the special heat dissipating design and LED technology.

Larson Electronics’ explosion proof high bay LED light fixture comes equipped with 40 feet of 16/3 SOOW cable fitted with an explosion proof cord cap making it abrasion and chemical resistant. This light produces 6,250 lumens of light with a color temperature of 5600K and color rendering index of 75. Also offered are 3000K warm white and 4500K natural white color temperature options. Suitable applications include in hazardous locations, flammable work sites, processing plants, and more.

About Larson Electronics LLC: Larson Electronics LLC is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

For further information, please contact:
Rob Bresnahan, President and CEO
Toll-free: 1-888-351-2363
Int’l: 214-616-6180
Fax: 903-498-3364
E-mail: sales@larsonelectronics.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ec6891b1-b1a5-44cc-bf66-0c4e1197344d.

 

LE Logo - new 2016.JPG


© GlobeNewswire 2019
