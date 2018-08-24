Log in
Larson Electronics Releases 60-Watt General Use High Bay LED Flood Light

08/24/2018 | 10:01pm CEST

KEMP, Texas, Aug. 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Larson Electronics, longtime leading supplier of commercial and industrial grade lighting solutions, has announced the release of a new 60-watt high bay LED flood light that delivers 8,889.4 lumens of high intensity light, and features a backup system fueled by a lead acid battery for emergency lighting situations. This low-profile LED is a direct replacement for four lamp T5HO fixtures, and is ideal for use in warehouses, malls, parking garages and other similar environments.

GAU-EMG-24-60W-LED Light View
The Larson Electronics GAU-EMG-24-60W-LED General Use High Bay LED Light Fixture is a 2' linear integrated LED light fixture that provides 8,889.4 lumens of illumination.


GAU-EMG-24-60W-LED Mount
The energy efficiency and longevity of LEDs make this light option ideal for use in places requiring high bay illumination, such as warehouses, malls, parking garages, and other similar environments.


GAU-EMG-24-60W-LED Power & Wiring
The GAU-EMG-24-60W-LED includes a sealed lead acid battery for emergency situations.


The Larson Electronics GAU-EMG-24-60W-LED provides operators with a powerful and energy efficient alternative to traditional, bulky, and high maintenance fixtures. This linear, low-profile light provide an impressive 8,889.4 lumens of high quality light while consuming only 60 watts. This LED emits a 160° wide flood beam creating phenomenal wide-spread concentrated illumination over a large area, making this high bay light a perfect option for outdoor work areas.

A backup battery has been integrated with this high bay LED fixture for use during emergency power outages. The including sealed lead acid battery runs the light at 30 watts for 90 minutes to provide operators with ample light during emergency situations.

The GAU-EMG-24-60W-LED high bay light fixture is IP65 waterproof and vapor proof, suitable for outdoor and humid industrial environments where high quality elevated lighting is required. The heavy-duty design has unparalleled heat control and can withstand extreme environmental conditions including rapid temperature changes. The housing is formed of die cast aluminum and resistant to the ingress of dust, dirt and humidity, and a polycarbonate lens protects the LED bulbs.

The GAU-EMG-24-60W-LED operates on standard 110-277V AC, with an optional low-voltage configuration available, and boasts a lifespan of over 60,000 hours with 70% lumen retention. A 10-foot line-in cable with flying leads is provided for customer connections. This unit can be surface mounted or hung from cable or chain.

“This high bay emergency LED light is a great replacement for metal halides in rugged settings that need a high light output over a large area,” said Rob Bresnahan, CEO of Larson Electronics LLC. “The unit uses very little power to produce an exceptional lumen output, and the addition of an emergency battery makes this lamp even more useful.”

About Larson Electronics LLC: Larson Electronics LLC is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

For further information, please contact:
Rob Bresnahan, President and CEO
Toll-free: 1-800-369-6671
Phone: 214-616-6180
Fax: 903-498-3364
E-mail: sales@larsonelectronics.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/20205d3c-b075-4f66-88b3-b359a8fd05d8

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dfed352f-a895-4cd6-8c9a-5cdfff2fdfba

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/96e4e79d-9798-4c31-b18c-8e285171590f

© GlobeNewswire 2018
