Larson Electronics Releases 600V Max Explosion Proof 3-Pole Circuit Breaker, CI/II/II, D1/2

KEMP, Texas, Dec. 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Larson Electronics, a Texas-based company with over 40 years of experience spearheading the industrial lighting and industrial equipment sectors, announced the release of an explosion proof 3-pole circuit breaker made of copper-free cast aluminum. This unit has a max voltage of 600V and an amp rating of 800 amps. This unit is rated Class I, II and III, Divisions 1 and 2 for use in hazardous locations.



The EXPCB-3P-600V-800A is constructed from copper free cast aluminum, has a max voltage of 600V, an amp rating of 800 amps and is NEMA 3, 4, 4x, 7(B,C,D), 9(E,F,G) rated.





The EXPCB-3P-600V-800A explosion proof 3-pole circuit breaker is rated for Class I, Divisions 1 and 2, Groups B, C and D; Class I, Zones 1 and 2, Groups IIB+H2 and IIA; Class II, Divisions 1 and 2, Groups E, F and G; and Class III, Divisions 1 and 2 hazardous work areas. Other ratings for this unit include NEMA 3, 4, 4X, 7 (B, C, D), and 9 (E, F, G). This circuit breaker features ductile mounting lugs capable of adjusting to irregular mounting surfaces without any damage to the unit.

Larson Electronics’ durable explosion proof circuit breaker handle has ‘off’ and ‘on’ positions and can be secured closed with up to three padlocks. The handle of the unit is spring loaded to prevent damage to the breaker toggle while providing positive handle alignment with an ‘O’ ring seal to prevent moisture from getting inside. This unit weighs roughly 540 lbs. and features two, 4” NPT hubs and one 1/2" NPT hub on the top and bottom. Suitable applications include industrial and commercial hazardous locations.

About Larson Electronics LLC: Larson Electronics LLC is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

