Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Larson Electronics Releases 600V Max Explosion Proof 3-Pole Circuit Breaker, CI/II/II, D1/2

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/30/2018 | 05:01pm CET

KEMP, Texas, Dec. 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Larson Electronics, a Texas-based company with over 40 years of experience spearheading the industrial lighting and industrial equipment sectors, announced the release of an explosion proof 3-pole circuit breaker made of copper-free cast aluminum. This unit has a max voltage of 600V and an amp rating of 800 amps. This unit is rated Class I, II and III, Divisions 1 and 2 for use in hazardous locations.

EXPCB-3P-600V-800A
The EXPCB-3P-600V-800A is constructed from copper free cast aluminum, has a max voltage of 600V, an amp rating of 800 amps and is NEMA 3, 4, 4x, 7(B,C,D), 9(E,F,G) rated.


The EXPCB-3P-600V-800A explosion proof 3-pole circuit breaker is rated for Class I, Divisions 1 and 2, Groups B, C and D; Class I, Zones 1 and 2, Groups IIB+H2 and IIA; Class II, Divisions 1 and 2, Groups E, F and G; and Class III, Divisions 1 and 2 hazardous work areas. Other ratings for this unit include NEMA 3, 4, 4X, 7 (B, C, D), and 9 (E, F, G). This circuit breaker features ductile mounting lugs capable of adjusting to irregular mounting surfaces without any damage to the unit.

Larson Electronics’ durable explosion proof circuit breaker handle has ‘off’ and ‘on’ positions and can be secured closed with up to three padlocks. The handle of the unit is spring loaded to prevent damage to the breaker toggle while providing positive handle alignment with an ‘O’ ring seal to prevent moisture from getting inside. This unit weighs roughly 540 lbs. and features two, 4” NPT hubs and one 1/2" NPT hub on the top and bottom. Suitable applications include industrial and commercial hazardous locations.

About Larson Electronics LLC: Larson Electronics LLC is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

For further information, please contact:
Rob Bresnahan, President and CEO
Toll-free: 1-888-351-2363
Int’l: 214-616-6180
Fax: 903-498-3364
E-mail: sales@larsonelectronics.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5e536902-7070-4aa2-80c5-f2ffdb71ffd2

LE Logo - new 2016.JPG


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:33pPORSCHE : Miss Tech and the Porsche Cayenne
AQ
06:30pCTS EVENTIM AG & CO. KGAA : Consortium of CTS EVENTIM and Kapsch TrafficCom officially commissioned to collect German passenger vehicle toll
EQ
06:24pJacinto rejects Globe bid to be common tower company
AQ
06:24pUNION BANK OF PHILIPPINES : BSP Oks merger of two small banks
AQ
06:22pDUR HOSPITALITY SJSC : 4 chefs from Riyadh Airport Marriott Hotel win at Saudi HORECA 2018 exhibition
AQ
06:22pDANA GAS PJS : gets additional pay of $44.3 million from Egypt
AQ
06:16pSHAREHOLDER ALERT :   Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in XPO Logistics, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – XPO
GL
06:09pPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Synchrony Financial - SYF
GL
05:53pPomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Aphria Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – APHA
GL
05:50pSHAREHOLDER ALERT :  Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Teladoc Health, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – TDOC
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Trump says 'big progress' on possible China trade deal
2CHINA WILLING TO WORK WITH U.S. TO IMPLEMENT ARGENTINA TALKS AGREEMENT: Foreign Ministry
3Trump says 'big progress' on possible China trade deal
4AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : Plans to Add Whole Foods Stores
5SOUTHWEST AIRLINES : SOUTHWEST AIRLINES : Baltimore airport bridge to plane collapse injures seven

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.