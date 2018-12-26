Larson Electronics Releases 600W Pull Around Explosion Proof Light Tower, 7'-12', 70,000 Lumens

KEMP, Texas, Dec. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Larson Electronics, a Texas-based company with over 40 years of experience spearheading the industrial lighting sector, announced the release of a pull around explosion proof light tower equipped with four 150-watt LED lamps providing illumination spanning roughly three acres. The light mast can be extended from 7 feet to 12 feet and a mobile cart offers easy movement. This light tower is rated for Class I, Divisions 1 and 2, Groups C and D; Class II, Divisions 1 and 2, Groups E, F and G; and Class III hazardous locations.



Adjustable from 7 to 12 feet in height (above the aluminum cart deck) and equipped with four 150-watt LED lamps, this unit will provide over 70,000 lumens of quality illumination.





The EPL-ML-4X150RT-LED-50C-EPP portable explosion proof lighting system produces 70,000 lumens of light with a color temperature of 5600K and a color rendering index of 75, with 3500K warm white and 4500K natural white options available. The four 150-watt LED lamps each feature Cree LEDs with an 80% lumen retention and a 60,000-hour lifespan. The lamps have 3 beam configuration options available; a 60˚ beam providing a focused and intense light, a 125˚ beam offering a more diffused light and less intense brightness, or a 140˚ beam offering a wide lighting pattern.

Larson Electronics’ light mast can operate on current ranging from 100V to 277V AC 50/60 Hz without modifications and is equipped with 50 feet of 16/3 chemical and abrasion resistant SOOW cord. This unit comes with a mobile cart equipped with anti-static wheels and a light tower made of sturdy aluminum with a powder coated finish to resist rust. Suitable applications include hazardous locations such as chemical processing plants, refineries, and more.

About Larson Electronics LLC: Larson Electronics LLC is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

