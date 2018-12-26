Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Larson Electronics Releases 600W Pull Around Explosion Proof Light Tower, 7'-12', 70,000 Lumens

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/26/2018 | 04:01pm CET

KEMP, Texas, Dec. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Larson Electronics, a Texas-based company with over 40 years of experience spearheading the industrial lighting sector, announced the release of a pull around explosion proof light tower equipped with four 150-watt LED lamps providing illumination spanning roughly three acres. The light mast can be extended from 7 feet to 12 feet and a mobile cart offers easy movement. This light tower is rated for Class I, Divisions 1 and 2, Groups C and D; Class II, Divisions 1 and 2, Groups E, F and G; and Class III hazardous locations.

EPL-ML-4X150RT-LED-50C-EPP
Adjustable from 7 to 12 feet in height (above the aluminum cart deck) and equipped with four 150-watt LED lamps, this unit will provide over 70,000 lumens of quality illumination.


The EPL-ML-4X150RT-LED-50C-EPP portable explosion proof lighting system produces 70,000 lumens of light with a color temperature of 5600K and a color rendering index of 75, with 3500K warm white and 4500K natural white options available. The four 150-watt LED lamps each feature Cree LEDs with an 80% lumen retention and a 60,000-hour lifespan. The lamps have 3 beam configuration options available; a 60˚ beam providing a focused and intense light, a 125˚ beam offering a more diffused light and less intense brightness, or a 140˚ beam offering a wide lighting pattern.

Larson Electronics’ light mast can operate on current ranging from 100V to 277V AC 50/60 Hz without modifications and is equipped with 50 feet of 16/3 chemical and abrasion resistant SOOW cord. This unit comes with a mobile cart equipped with anti-static wheels and a light tower made of sturdy aluminum with a powder coated finish to resist rust. Suitable applications include hazardous locations such as chemical processing plants, refineries, and more.

About Larson Electronics LLC: Larson Electronics LLC is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

For further information, please contact:
Rob Bresnahan, President and CEO
Toll-free: 1-888-351-2363
Int’l: 214-616-6180
Fax: 903-498-3364
E-mail: sales@larsonelectronics.com 

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a71b44b5-e2ec-4de5-92b7-bb535b1f6cf1

LE Logo - new 2016.JPG


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:17pTECHCARE CORP. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
04:16pUNITED RUSAL : Rusal board chairman quits as part of U.S. sanctions waiver deal
RE
04:16pINVESTIGATION ALERT REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against DBV Technologies S.A. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
BU
04:16pJANUARY DEADLINE ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against McDermott International, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
GL
04:14pSPECIAL REPORT : Oil output goes AWOL in Venezuela as soldiers run PDVSA
RE
04:13pBOEING : Lawsuit against Boeing over Lion Air crash demands Chicago jury trial
RE
04:11pJapan's Daiwa Securities eyes Italian return with M&A advisory office
RE
04:10pKESSLER TOPAZ MELTZER & CHECK, LLP :   Final Deadline Reminder for FITBIT, INC. Investors – FIT
GL
04:10pINVESTIGATION ALERT REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against YRC Worldwide Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
BU
04:06pJANUARY DEADLINE ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against MoneyGram International, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $500,000 to Contact the Firm
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : Customers Made This Holiday Season Record-Breaking with More Items Ordered Worldwide..
2NK ROSNEFT' PAO : SPECIAL REPORT: Oil output goes AWOL in Venezuela as soldiers run PDVSA
3LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE : LVMH: Hotels, a new territory to explore
4HESS CORPORATION : Exxon continues drilling offshore Guyana despite Venezuela incident
5GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY : GENERAL ELECTRIC : Oil rises to $51 after steep slide; growth fears weigh

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.