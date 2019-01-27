Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Larson Electronics Releases Battery-Powered LED Warning Light, Magnetic Mounting Capable, 360˚ Beam Configuration

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/27/2019 | 11:01am EST

KEMP, Texas, Jan. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Larson Electronics, a Texas-based company with over 40 years of experience spearheading the industrial lighting sector, announced the release of a battery-powered LED warning light for outdoor sites. This unit is powered by D batteries (not included) with a lamp that features four beam patterns and a photocell. This light comes with magnetic mounting capabilities and offers a full 360˚ illumination and four operating modes.

SL-360-DNS-LED-M-V2 2
The Larson Electronics SL-360-DNS-LED-M-V2 Battery-powered LED Warning Light is a superior lighting solution for outdoor, rugged and remote sites.


SL-360-DNS-LED-M-V2 1
Equipped with magnetic-mounting capabilities, the unit offers full 360° illumination and four selectable operating modes.


The SL-360-DNS-LED-M-V2 battery-powered LED warning light for outdoor locations and industrial sites is offered in white, red, amber, blue, or green illumination and features 16 high-intensity LEDs. Beam options include single flash, double flash, simulated rotating, and steady burn with a photocell that enables automated night/day operation. When activated via an internal switch, the unit can be set to turn on and flash at night/turn off during the day or turn on at night/turn off during the day.

Larson Electronics’ water and weather resistant LED warning light is powered by two D batteries that are not included. This portable light has powerful magnets for seamless and easy mounting on compatible surfaces and can be carried around by operators via a heavy-duty strap that is included. Suitable applications include emergency situations, police and law enforcement, warehouses and other industrial facilities, for camp sites, disaster zones, and more.

About Larson Electronics LLC: Larson Electronics LLC is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

For further information, please contact:
Rob Bresnahan, President and CEO
Toll-free: 1-888-351-2363
Int’l: 214-616-6180
Fax: 903-498-3364
E-mail: sales@larsonelectronics.com


Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e91685af-793e-4906-a73c-01a6de967ca2

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/235a1036-8d02-4df3-a386-52530d855562

LE Logo - new 2016.JPG


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:54pCAIRO AMMAN BANK PSC : Two Jordanian Formative Artists at Cairo Amman Bank Gallery
PU
12:50pGK SOFTWARE : ends 2018 with record turnover - major investments in the product portfolio
EQ
12:43pSTARBUCKS : Democrats uneasy about potential Howard Schultz bid
AQ
12:25pWESTERN PACIFIC TRUST : WHO urges countries to prepare for pandemic
AQ
12:24pINTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL SERVICE : Razon, Ayala to partner for Wawa Dam project
AQ
12:24pAYALA : Mitsubishi staying put in Ayala
AQ
12:23pDENTSU : Advertising is at the leading edge of change as the world transitions to a digital economy
AQ
12:00pVIVENDI : Universal Music Sale Puts Resurgent Industry on the Market
DJ
11:44aDOHA BANK : Achieves Net Profit of QR. 830 Million for 2018
PU
11:41aIRAN KHODRO D : SAIPA reveals who will help to pay debts of component makers
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1E.ON : E.ON SE: Handelsblatt honors E.ON Innovation ectogrid as Top 3 Technology
2VALE : VALE : Brazil judge freezes $1.3 billion in Vale assets for dam burst damages
3ENI : Abu Dhabi's Adnoc Inks $5.8 Billion in Refining Deals With Eni and OMV
4INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORP : INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES : Vodafone, IBM form new venture in dig..
5SARANTEL GROUP PLC : UK OIL & GAS : UKOG Completes the Acquisition of Solo Oil's Interest in the Arreton Disco..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.