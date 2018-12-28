Log in
Larson Electronics Releases CI/II D1/2 Explosion Proof Disconnect Switch, 3-Pole, 30-Amp 600V Fuses

12/28/2018 | 05:01pm CET

KEMP, Texas, Dec. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Larson Electronics, a Texas-based company with over 40 years of experience spearheading the industrial lighting and power equipment sectors, announced the release of an explosion proof disconnect switch providing two copper-free aluminum enclosures to provide overcurrent and short circuit protection of service entrance, feeder or branch circuits, lighting, heating, appliance and motor circuits.

EPFDS-V2-30A-3P-3X30A.600V
The Larson Electronics EPFDS-V2-30A-3P-3X30A.600V Explosion Proof Disconnect Switch provides overcurrent and short circuit protection of service entrance, feeder or branch circuits, lighting, heating, appliance and motor circuits.


The EPFDS-V2-30A-3P-3X30A.600V explosion proof disconnect switch is a three-pole unit containing three, 30-amp 600V fuses and two, 1” NPT hubs for completing electrical connections. This unit is made of sturdy copper-free aluminum with stainless-steel external hardware and a flat aluminum plate cover for uniform installations. This NEMA 4X unit is rated for Class I, Divisions 1 and 2, Groups B, D, and D; Class I, Zones 1 and 2, Groups IIB+H2 and IIA; Class II, Divisions 1 and 2, Groups E, F and G; and Class III hazardous locations.

Larson Electronics’ explosion proof disconnect switch allows operators to mount the unit to flat surfaces, which is done via a mounting pan. Suitable applications for this explosion proof disconnect switch include use in petroleum refineries, chemical and petrochemical plants, in storage areas, and any other processing plants or facilities where hazardous substances may be present.

About Larson Electronics LLC: Larson Electronics LLC is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

For further information, please contact:
Rob Bresnahan, President and CEO
Toll-free: 1-888-351-2363
Int’l: 214-616-6180
Fax: 903-498-3364
E-mail: sales@larsonelectronics.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/07351130-99d8-4f06-8d8f-00cb648ab202.

LE Logo - new 2016.JPG


© GlobeNewswire 2018
