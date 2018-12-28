Larson Electronics Releases Cart Mounted Forced Air Heater, 600,000 BTUs, 3,000 CFM, 120V AC 60 Hz

KEMP, Texas, Dec. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Larson Electronics, a Texas-based company with over 40 years of experience spearheading the industrial lighting and industrial equipment sectors, announced the release of cart mounted forced air heater for indoor applications. This heater is a kerosene/diesel unit that provides 3,000 CFM of air flow and 600,000 BTUs, and comes equipped with a 40-gallon fuel tank.



The Larson Electronics GAU-KFA-PH-600K-TST Cart Mounted Forced Air Heater is a powerful heating solution for indoor facilities.





The GAU-KFA-PH-600K-TST cart mounted portable forced air heater can heat spaces up to 15,000 square feet and operates on 120V AC 60 Hz. This powerful heater features a large 40-gallon fuel tank with air pressure, fuel and thermostat gauges for real-time monitoring. This heater consumes kerosene/diesel (CSA certified to run on #1 and 2 diesel fuel, JP8/Jet A fuel and #1 and 2 fuel oil) at a rate of 4.5 gallons per hour with a maximum run time of nine hours at a full tank.

Larson Electronics’ cart mounted forced air heater comes equipped with safety features, including high temperature shut off, flame out fuel cut and a thermocouple. This heater comes with a three-foot power cord and an extension cord wrap. The unit is mounted on a cart containing two wheels and front/rear handles for easy portability and transportation around work sites.

This durable and powerful forced air heater is suitable for a variety of industrial and commercial applications, including use at construction sites, in warehouse, in commercial spaces and industrial buildings, at schools and other indoor facilities, and more.

About Larson Electronics LLC: Larson Electronics LLC is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

