Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Larson Electronics Releases Explosion Proof Battery Charger, CID1 & CII, 120V AC Input, 12/24V DC Output

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/26/2019 | 10:31am EST

KEMP, Texas, Jan. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Larson Electronics, a Texas-based company with over 40 years of experience spearheading the industrial lighting and industrial equipment sectors, announced the release of an explosion proof battery charger for battery charging, repair, restoration, maintenance, cars, and automated systems in Class I and Class II, Division 1 hazardous locations. This unit is NEMA 4X rated and takes 120V AC at 50/60Hz input and turns it into 12/24V DC output.

EXP-BCHR-120V-2X0.75-26A-4X 1
The NEMA 4X-rated unit accepts 120V AC @ 50-60 Hz input and provides 12-24V DC output.


EXP-BCHR-120V-2X0.75-26A-4X 2
Constructed of cast aluminum, operators can access terminal strips for completing connections to a 120V power source (input) and a customer-provided battery (output).


EXP-BCHR-120V-2X0.75-26A-4X 3
Operators can mount the battery charger on flat surfaces and walls via four openings at each corner of the explosion proof enclosure.


The EXP-BCHR-120V-2X0.75-26A-4X explosion proof battery charger offers 120V AC input voltage at 50/60Hz and a low voltage range of 12-24V DC provided on the output side. This 26-amp unit is compatible with various battery types, including wet, gel, MF, CA, EFB, AGM and LIB. When in use, the charger operates at 85% efficiency and is designed for batteries up to 500 aH (250 aH for 16/24V). This unit is rated for use in Class I, Division 1, and Class II, Division 1 hazardous locations.

Larson Electronics’ NEMA 4X rated battery charger is made of cast aluminum with stainless-steel hinges and bolts meant for use indoors or outdoors. The unit contains terminal strips for connecting 120V to the charger (input), and on the output side, four terminal strip connections are provided for connecting customer-provided batteries. The unit features two 3/4” NPT hubs for completing connections and the unit can be mounted to flat surfaces and walls with four openings at each corner of the device.

About Larson Electronics LLC: Larson Electronics LLC is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

For further information, please contact:
Rob Bresnahan, President and CEO
Toll-free: 1-888-351-2363
Int’l: 214-616-6180
Fax: 903-498-3364
E-mail: sales@larsonelectronics.com


Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/586c4c1b-6c54-44ad-8ff9-2a185cb29ae8

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d32b1cc1-69ef-4d7c-a1ea-710b72da5d36

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f946ce09-f49a-472b-9ebd-6ea82c4597d3

LE Logo - new 2016.JPG


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:38aBAE BOSS : Khashoggi murder, war on Yemen damage position of Saudi Arabia
AQ
11:33aENBW ENERGIE BADEN WUERTTEMBERG : German finance minister welcomes coal exit compromise - newspaper
RE
11:01aFACEBOOK : message platform merger sparks child abuse fears
AQ
10:51aRWE : says coal exit in 2038 too early, will review proposals
RE
10:46aCONSOLIDATE ALL MAIN COMPANIES ALONG WITH 14 SUBSIDIARIES AS SINGLE FINANCIAL ENTITY : Videocon to NCLT
AQ
10:46aINDIAN OIL : IPICOL contradicts IOCL claim on textile park land
AQ
10:45aBHARAT PETROLEUM : PM Modi to inaugurate BPCL's Integrated Refinery Complex on Sunday
AQ
10:44aAPOLLO HOSPITALS : Proton Cancer Centre inaugurated
AQ
10:44aINVITATION HOMES : The Simplicity of Your Smart Home
PU
10:38aENBW ENERGIE BADEN WUERTTEMBERG : Germany to phase out coal by 2038 in move away from fossil fuels
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY : GENERAL ELECTRIC : GE Revises Spinoff Plan
2ALPHABET : ALPHABET : Google's Effort to Prevent Blindness Hits Roadblock
3NIKE : NIKE : Enters 10-Year Partnership With Major League Baseball
4VALE : VALE : Around 200 People Missing, Seven Dead, After Dam Bursts in Brazil -- 2nd Update
5TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : TENCENT : gets China nod for two mobile games, but not for blockbusters

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.