Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Larson Electronics Releases Explosion Proof Fire Alarm Enclosure

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/06/2018 | 05:01pm CEST

KEMP, Texas, Oct. 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Larson Electronics, leader in explosion proof lighting and equipment, has released a new explosion proof enclosure designed to safely house fire alarm strobe lights in hazardous locations. This enclosure has a bold red finish and adjustable trunnion mount for ideal strobe visibility.

EPL-AEY-6.7ID-RED-MOD1
The EPL-AEY-6.7ID-RED-MOD1 from Larson Electronics is an Explosion Proof Fire Alarm Enclosure that features a highly visible red finish and an adjustable trunnion mount.


The EPL-AEY-6.7ID-RED-MOD1 is an explosion proof fire alarm enclosure most compatible with Gentex Commander4 series of fire alarms. This enclosure has a red finish to help indicate its purpose. An adjustable trunnion bracket allows users to mount the enclosure and re-position it to make the enclosed strobe light easy to see.

This enclosure is constructed of copper-free aluminum and the protective lens of tempered soda lime glass. It is IP66 waterproof and resistant to the corrosive effects of dust, dirt, humidity and weather. With this housing, the enclosed fire alarms can operate safely in hazardous locations with temperatures ranging between -22°F and 140°F, as well as 0% to 95% non-condensing, humid environments. This enclosure is rated for use in Class I Divisions 1 & 2 Groups B, C, & D, Class II Divisions 1 & 2 Groups E, F, & G and Class III hazardous locations.

“This enclosure makes it possible to safely operate fire alarms in explosive environments, which is very important to worker safety,” said Rob Bresnahan, CEO of Larson Electronics LLC. “Also, the adjustable bracket gives operators the flexibility to position the enclosure to ensure the alarm’s strobe can be effectively seen.”

About Larson Electronics LLC: Larson Electronics LLC is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

For further information, please contact:
Rob Bresnahan, President and CEO
Toll-free: 1-800-369-6671
Phone: 214-616-6180
Fax: 903-498-3364
E-mail: sales@larsonelectronics.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8392bf8b-ef54-4d3a-bc21-e9f9c15ffdb7

LE Logo - new 2016.JPG


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:28aANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM : to pay R55m to Limpopo communities displaced by mine
AQ
11:28aJUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB : Ronaldo to start for Juventus amid rape allegation
AQ
11:26aJOSE MOURINHO'S JOB NOT UNDER IMMEDIATE THREAT : Manchester United sources
AQ
11:26aBANK OF BARODA : launches fortnight programme dedicated to farming community
AQ
11:20aHISTORY ON ICE : Workers and tourists say 'sayonara' to Tokyo's Tsukiji market
AQ
11:17aUNILEVER : It’s back to the drawing board for Unilever
AQ
11:17aALMARAI : Talk and Strikes steals the show
AQ
11:17aSAUDI TELECOM SJSC : Western Union and STC Pay enter into partnership
AQ
11:15aItaly works on extending Alitalia loan deadline
RE
11:05aMACY'S : Two new skywalks open on old Macy's building
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : A decade of U.S. economic sluggishness may have just snapped back to normal
2UNILEVER : In haste to go Dutch, Unilever misjudged concerns in Brexit-bound UK
3U.S. actively considering waivers on Iran oil sanctions
4EXCLUSIVE: U.S. Commerce's Ross eyes anti-China 'poison pill' for new trade deals
5EU's Juncker confident of Brexit accord, no-deal not an option

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.