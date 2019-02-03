Log in
Larson Electronics Releases Explosion Proof LED Exit Sign, CID1 & CIID1, 240V 50Hz, IP65 Rated

02/03/2019 | 04:31pm EST

KEMP, Texas, Feb. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Larson Electronics, a Texas-based company with over 40 years of experience spearheading the industrial lighting and commercial equipment sectors, announced the release of an explosion proof LED exit sign with four-inch letters rated for use in hazardous locations. This unit is equipped with a 1.1-watt LED lamp providing a 3-hour runtime and self-diagnostic system. This unit is ideal for use in hazardous locations as a failsafe during power failures and has a surface mount design.

EXP-EMG-EXT-LE6-1L-TAE 1
Equipped with a 1.1 watt LED lamp, a 3 hour runtime and self diagnostic system, this failsafe exit sign helps show workers within hazardous environments where the exit is during power failures.


EXP-EMG-EXT-LE6-1L-TAE 2
This single sided exit sign features letters 4" in size and is an ideal emergency exit marking solution for hazardous locations where failsafe reliability is a must.


EXP-EMG-EXT-LE6-1L-TAE 3
This fixture has three mounting options and is multi-voltage capable.


The EXP-EMG-EXT-LE6-1L-TAE explosion proof LED exit sign uses external power to operate the LED array under normal circumstances and uses battery backup (3.6V NiCad battery) during power outages for three hours, or until power is restored. This unit has a backlit LED array each containing eight LEDs and features brown-out, short circuit and voltage surge protection. This unit has low voltage disconnect to prevent damage to the battery caused by a deep discharge.

Larson Electronics’ explosion proof LED exit sign has a 15-year lifespan, is approved for outdoor use and is resistant to saltwater making it ideal for use in marine environments. This unit can operate in environments with temperature ranges of 0˚C to 60˚C and features a low voltage disconnect. This unit operates on 240V AC 60Hz and does not include a junction box or fixture seal (these are provided by customer).

This exit sign is rated for use in Class I, Divisions 1 and 2, Groups B, C and D; Class I, Zones 1 and 2, Groups IIB+H2; Class II, Divisions 1 and 2, Groups E, F and G; and Class III, Divisions 1 and 2 hazardous locations. This unit can be mounted on flat surfaces and adjusted horizontally and vertically. Suitable applications include in exit-ways of hazardous locations.

About Larson Electronics LLC: Larson Electronics LLC is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

For further information, please contact:
Rob Bresnahan, President and CEO
Toll-free: 1-888-351-2363
Int’l: 214-616-6180
Fax: 903-498-3364
E-mail: sales@larsonelectronics.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:
http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0638c63e-a966-4cb9-b99e-8b8342f5b983

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7c538f00-a393-4310-9183-a169557b3938

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5f2a5dff-370c-463c-8e8e-19f3ed3d1953


LE Logo - new 2016.JPG


© GlobeNewswire 2019
