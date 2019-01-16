Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Larson Electronics Releases Explosion Proof LED Light Tower with Tripod Mount, 150W, 0-10V Dimmable, CI/D1&2

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/16/2019 | 11:01am EST

KEMP, Texas, Jan. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Larson Electronics, a Texas-based company with over 40 years of experience spearheading the industrial lighting sector, announced the release of an adjustable explosion proof LED light tower that is tripod mounted that can illuminate a 9,500-square-foot area. This light tower is for Class I, Divisions 1 and 2 hazardous locations and IP67 rated. The unit can be extended to 9.42 feet and collapsed to 6.8 feet and features an aluminum tripod with horizontal T-mount platform for mounting equipment.

EPL-QP-EPL-QP-1X150RT-DIMM-ILS-100-EPP 1
The EPL-QP-EPL-QP-1X150RT-DIMM-ILS-100-EPP from Larson Electronics is a Tripod Mounted Explosion Proof LED Light Tower capable of illuminating an area 9,500 square feet in size.


EPL-QP-EPL-QP-1X150RT-DIMM-ILS-100-EPP 2
This adjustable Cree LED light tower is designed for portability and durable operation, making it ideal for use in demanding conditions.


EPL-QP-EPL-QP-1X150RT-DIMM-ILS-100-EPP 3
Equipped with 100` of SOOW cord, the LED lamp is 0-10V dimmable, using an included explosion proof rotary switch.


EPL-QP-EPL-QP-1X150RT-DIMM-ILS-100-EPP 4
The tower`s base is also equipped with two wheels for freedom of movement at industrial facilities, as well as streamlined setup and tear-down at remote work sites.


The EPL-QP-EPL-QP-1X150RT-DIMM-ILS-100-EPP explosion proof LED light tower with non-sparking aluminum tripod mount is equipped with wheels for easy transportation around work areas. This unit is equipped with Cree LEDs that produce 17,500 lumens of light output and color temperatures of 5000K, 4000K, and 3000K with a color rendering index of 75. This unit features a removable light head and a cast aluminum body. This unit is universal voltage capable and can be operated with 100-277V AC, 50/60 Hz without modifications, with low voltage options available.

Larson Electronics’ portable LED light system features 0-10V dimming capabilities for adjusting brightness and works via a DC control signal ranging between 0 and ten volts. Dimming levels can be adjusted using an included copper-free aluminum rotary dimming switch offering smooth, flicker-free dimming. This switch features surge protection technology, advanced heat sinks to extend the life of the switch and protection from radio or equipment interference.

This light fixture has several beam angles, including a 60˚ beam providing the most intense option for narrow spaces, a 125˚ beam offering more diffused light and less intense brightness for general work, and a 140˚ beam offering a wide lighting pattern where distance is not a concern. This unit comes equipped with 95 feet of SOOW cord fitted with an explosion proof cord cap and five feet of 16/5 SOOW cord connects the LED lamp to the dimmer switch. This unit is rated for Class I, Divisions 1 and 2, Groups C and D; Class II, Divisions 1 and 2, Groups E, F, and G; and Class III hazardous locations.

About Larson Electronics LLC: Larson Electronics LLC is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

For further information, please contact:
Rob Bresnahan, President and CEO
Toll-free: 1-888-351-2363
Int’l: 214-616-6180
Fax: 903-498-3364
E-mail: sales@larsonelectronics.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5e6c24c5-3f33-43ec-b28d-6d0bffe3b841

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0f2288a6-a91c-41e7-90cd-56f0fcedf894

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7151ece9-1f25-4ddb-b103-0a217fa9ecaf

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5a1447e6-8a33-4d17-a997-3c4a79cbbd5d

LE Logo - new 2016.JPG


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:19aNorth Dallas Bank & Trust Co. Announces Fourth Quarter Earnings of $1.04 per Share
GL
11:16aONELEGACY : Announces Record-Setting Year in Organ, Eye and Tissue Donation and Transplantation
BU
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
11:15aDeutsche Bank shares lifted by report regulators prefer European tie-up
RE
11:15aDOUE BOND : Subsidiary FarmPharma raised more than SEK 2 million through a targeted share issue
AQ
11:15aBoston Children's Hospital and Medumo Announce Strategic Collaboration to Help Patients Navigate their Care Journeys
BU
11:14aCOMMVAULT : How To Accelerate Your Digital Transformation With Commvault And Cisco
PU
11:14aCLEARFIELD® : How to Avoid a Traffic Jam
PU
11:14aEXPRESS : Partners with Olivia Culpo on Exclusive Collection
PU
11:14aABO WIND : continues its successful cooperation with CEZ
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1KUEHNE UND NAGEL INTERNATIONAL AG : KUEHNE UND NAGEL INTERNATIONAL : Danish freight firm DSV makes $4 billion ..
2SNAP INC : SNAP : CFO Tim Stone to resign, shares drop 8 percent
3NORSK HYDRO : Brazilian Regulators Lift Embargo on Norsk Hydro Refinery
4FTSE 100 : Brexit deal defeat knocks London's blue chip stocks as pound weighs
5SODEXO : SODEXO : Wythenshawe Sodexo staff win NHS pay rates

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.