Larson Electronics Releases Explosion Proof LED Light Tower with Tripod Mount, 150W, 0-10V Dimmable, CI/D1&2

KEMP, Texas, Jan. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Larson Electronics, a Texas-based company with over 40 years of experience spearheading the industrial lighting sector, announced the release of an adjustable explosion proof LED light tower that is tripod mounted that can illuminate a 9,500-square-foot area. This light tower is for Class I, Divisions 1 and 2 hazardous locations and IP67 rated. The unit can be extended to 9.42 feet and collapsed to 6.8 feet and features an aluminum tripod with horizontal T-mount platform for mounting equipment.



The EPL-QP-EPL-QP-1X150RT-DIMM-ILS-100-EPP from Larson Electronics is a Tripod Mounted Explosion Proof LED Light Tower capable of illuminating an area 9,500 square feet in size.



This adjustable Cree LED light tower is designed for portability and durable operation, making it ideal for use in demanding conditions.



Equipped with 100` of SOOW cord, the LED lamp is 0-10V dimmable, using an included explosion proof rotary switch.



The tower`s base is also equipped with two wheels for freedom of movement at industrial facilities, as well as streamlined setup and tear-down at remote work sites.





The EPL-QP-EPL-QP-1X150RT-DIMM-ILS-100-EPP explosion proof LED light tower with non-sparking aluminum tripod mount is equipped with wheels for easy transportation around work areas. This unit is equipped with Cree LEDs that produce 17,500 lumens of light output and color temperatures of 5000K, 4000K, and 3000K with a color rendering index of 75. This unit features a removable light head and a cast aluminum body. This unit is universal voltage capable and can be operated with 100-277V AC, 50/60 Hz without modifications, with low voltage options available.

Larson Electronics’ portable LED light system features 0-10V dimming capabilities for adjusting brightness and works via a DC control signal ranging between 0 and ten volts. Dimming levels can be adjusted using an included copper-free aluminum rotary dimming switch offering smooth, flicker-free dimming. This switch features surge protection technology, advanced heat sinks to extend the life of the switch and protection from radio or equipment interference.

This light fixture has several beam angles, including a 60˚ beam providing the most intense option for narrow spaces, a 125˚ beam offering more diffused light and less intense brightness for general work, and a 140˚ beam offering a wide lighting pattern where distance is not a concern. This unit comes equipped with 95 feet of SOOW cord fitted with an explosion proof cord cap and five feet of 16/5 SOOW cord connects the LED lamp to the dimmer switch. This unit is rated for Class I, Divisions 1 and 2, Groups C and D; Class II, Divisions 1 and 2, Groups E, F, and G; and Class III hazardous locations.

About Larson Electronics LLC: Larson Electronics LLC is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

For further information, please contact:

Rob Bresnahan, President and CEO

Toll-free: 1-888-351-2363

Int’l: 214-616-6180

Fax: 903-498-3364

E-mail: sales@larsonelectronics.com

