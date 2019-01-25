Log in
Larson Electronics Releases Explosion Proof Panel Board, 120V to 240V 1PH, CI, CII & CIII

01/25/2019

KEMP, Texas, Jan. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Larson Electronics, a Texas-based company with over 40 years of experience spearheading the industrial lighting and industrial equipment sectors, announced the release of an explosion proof panel board designed for use in hazardous locations with Class I, II and III ratings, including use at industrial facilities. This unit is compatible with 120/240V single-phase and has a three-wire configuration.

EPPB-1P-120.240-100ML-2X30A.2P-2X30A.2P-12X15A.1P 1
The EPPB-1P-120.240-100ML-2X30A.2P-2X30A.2P-12X15A.1P is an Explosion Proof Panel Board that is designed for hazardous locations and industrial facilities.


EPPB-1P-120.240-100ML-2X30A.2P-2X30A.2P-12X15A.1P 2
This panel board is compatible with 120/240V single phase and has a 3-wire configuration. The 100-amp main lug only unit is equipped with 16 branch breakers.


The EPPB-1P-120.240-100ML-2X30A.2P-2X30A.2P-12X15A.1P explosion proof panel board has a 100-amp main lug only rating and is equipped with 16 branch breakers, including two 2-pole 30-amp, two 1-pole 20-amp and 12 1-pole 15-amp branch breakers. This durable explosion proof panel board is made of durable copper-free aluminum with stainless-steel hardware. This unit is rated for use in Class I, Divisions 1 and 2, Groups B, C and D; Class II, Division 1, Groups E, F and G; Class II, Division 2, Groups F and G; and Class III hazardous locations.

Larson Electronics’ explosion proof panel board has a top-feed design and can be mounted on flat surfaces and walls. This unit is NEMA rated and features one 1” NPT hub at the top, six 1” NPT hubs at the bottom and one 1/2" NPT hub at the bottom. Suitable applications for this unit include use in industrial facilities, in hazardous work areas, in indoor or outdoor spaces, and more.

About Larson Electronics LLC: Larson Electronics LLC is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

For further information, please contact:
Rob Bresnahan, President and CEO
Toll-free: 1-888-351-2363
Int’l: 214-616-6180
Fax: 903-498-3364
E-mail: sales@larsonelectronics.com


Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e5a964ed-83b0-4648-97ce-6d75d1c68684

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/26cdc391-f003-454f-adee-653f7ba84a44

LE Logo - new 2016.JPG


© GlobeNewswire 2019
