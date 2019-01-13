Log in
Larson Electronics Releases Explosion Proof Portable Evaporative Cooling System, 34 Gallon Tank, CI/II D1&2

01/13/2019 | 03:46pm EST

KEMP, Texas, Jan. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Larson Electronics, a Texas-based company with over 40 years of experience spearheading the industrial lighting and industrial equipment sectors, announced the release of an explosion proof portable evaporative cooling system suitable for use in Class I, Division 1 and 2 hazardous locations. This cooling system is a galvanized air chiller that combines a non-sparking fan and dry mist technology to cool commercial and industrial areas.

EPF-AC-30-220V.50HZ-GLVD 1
This explosion proof galvanized air chiller combines a non-sparking fan and dry mist technology to cool Class I Division 1 work areas that do not have access to traditional air conditioning.


EPF-AC-30-220V.50HZ-GLVD 2
This portable cooling is equipped with a 34 gallon tank and 2 separate water filters to cool the work environment for up to 8 hours.


The EPF-AC-30-220V.50HZ-GLVD portable explosion proof evaporative cooling unit is rated for Class I, Divisions 1 and 2, Group D; Class II, Divisions 1 and 2, and Groups E, F and G hazardous work locations. This unit measures 36” wide by 39” deep by 66” tall and can reach an evaporation zone of five to 10 feet. This cooling system features a 30” fan and eight spray nozzles and shuts off automatically when the water reservoir becomes empty.

Larson Electronics’ explosion proof cooling system has an ambient temperature rating of 10˚C to 65˚C and runs at 8,723 RPM enabling spaces to experience a temperature drop of 20˚F to 30˚F. This unit weighs 175 lbs. and operates with a 30” spark-proof blade cooling areas up to 3,500 square feet with an eight-hour operating time on a single tank of fuel. This durable cooling system comes equipped with 20 feet of 16/3 chemical and abrasion resistant SOOW cord fitted with a 250V NEMA 6-20, 20-amp straight blade plug for use with 220V to 240V explosion proof outlets.

This galvanized unit features 6” pneumatic wheels for easy transportation and operates on 220V AC 50 Hz. This 34-gallon-fuel-tank unit features two separate water filters to cool a work area and is suitable for use in hazardous locations, including at construction sites, on oil rigs, and for tank cleaning applications.

About Larson Electronics LLC: Larson Electronics LLC is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

For further information, please contact:
Rob Bresnahan, President and CEO
Toll-free: 1-888-351-2363
Int’l: 214-616-6180
Fax: 903-498-3364
E-mail: sales@larsonelectronics.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at
http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/346d6f3a-c5e2-4051-9c71-e6cddd968507
http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5bb6a3da-0108-41d6-8c49-097ecde9a411

LE Logo - new 2016.JPG


© GlobeNewswire 2019
