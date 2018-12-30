Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Larson Electronics Releases Explosion Proof Power Supply with 220V AC 60 Hz, ATEX-Rated CID1

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/30/2018 | 10:01pm CET

KEMP, Texas, Dec. 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Larson Electronics, a Texas-based company with over 40 years of experience spearheading the industrial lighting and power supply sectors, announced the release of an explosion proof power supply, providing operators working in hazardous locations a way to power low voltage LED lights with 12 or 24V DC output. This unit comes equipped with an input voltage of 220V AC 60 Hz and four explosion proof receptacles rated at 20 amps each.

ATEX-EPL-RPS-70A-220V 1
The Larson Electronics ATEX-EPL-RPS-70A-220V explosion proof power supply enables operators to power low voltage LED lights via four Class 1 and 2, Division 1 and 2 receptacles.


ATEX-EPL-RPS-70A-220V 2
This ATEX-rated unit features an input voltage of 220V AC 60 Hz.


The ATEX-EPL-RPS-70A-220V portable explosion proof power supply is ATEX rated and is mounted on a wheeled, non-sparking aluminum frame. This unit’s output side has four 2023, Class I, Division 1 receptacles designed to accept twist lock plugs. The enclosure has a 70ah AGM battery and charger/maintainer system that comes standard with a 25-foot, 16/3 SOOW cord terminated with a 20-amp, 250V, 6-20P explosion proof male plug.

This power supply weighs 105 lbs. and is rated for use in Class I, Division 1 hazardous locations. When using lights like the EHL-LED lamps, the system can power four lamps for 10.5 hours on a single charge. Suitable applications include indoor and outdoor use, construction sites, plant maintenance and turnarounds, shipyards and more.

About Larson Electronics LLC: Larson Electronics LLC is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

For further information, please contact:
Rob Bresnahan, President and CEO
Toll-free: 1-888-351-2363
Int’l: 214-616-6180
Fax: 903-498-3364
E-mail: sales@larsonelectronics.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at
http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ce8d6807-fc2c-44d7-b719-daca4e0e976f

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dc1f839e-f42a-441f-a230-fc7a4e66f815

LE Logo - new 2016.JPG


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:29pFSIS Recall 125-2018 Press Release - Foreign Material Contamination
GL
11:19pBRILLIANCE CHINA AUTOMOTIVE : Very substantial disposal in relation to the disposal of 25% equity interest in BMW Brilliance Automotive Ltd. 非常重大出售事項有關出售華晨寶馬汽車有限公司之25%股權
PU
11:19pBRILLIANCE CHINA AUTOMOTIVE : Notice of Special General Meeting 股東特別大會通告
PU
11:14pBRILLIANCE CHINA AUTOMOTIVE : Proxy Form for use at the Special General Meeting to be held on 18 January 2019 or any adjournment thereof 適用於將於二零一九年一月十八日舉行的股東特別大會或其任何續會之代表委任表格
PU
11:14pTHE BIG MINI THREE-WAY INTERVIEW WITH STÉPHANE PETERHANSEL, CARLOS SAINZ AND CYRIL DESPRES &NDASH; PETERHANSEL : “I have never experienced team spirit like this.”
PU
11:09pAMERICAN AIRLINES : Adds Flights for College Football's Grand Finale
PU
10:29pQNB QATAR NATIONAL BANK SAQ : Unpacking the US Federal Reserve dovish hike Read More...
PU
10:26pRUSSIAN TROOPS WILL GET NEW GENERATION OF S-350 VITYAZ MISSILE SYSTEM IN 2019 : Ministry
AQ
10:14pCOMSCORE : Announces Official Worldwide Box Office Results for Weekend of December 30, 2018
PR
10:13pPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of DXC Technology Company – DXC
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Trump says 'big progress' on possible China trade deal
2CHINA WILLING TO WORK WITH U.S. TO IMPLEMENT ARGENTINA TALKS AGREEMENT: Foreign Ministry
3Trump says 'big progress' on possible China trade deal
4AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : , to Win in Booming Rural India, Reinvents Itself
5PORSCHE HOLDING : PORSCHE : Miss Tech and the Porsche Cayenne

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.