Larson Electronics Releases Explosion Proof Weatherproof Horn with Programmable Timer

09/01/2018 | 05:01pm CEST

KEMP, Texas, Sept. 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Larson Electronics LLC, a leader in the industrial lighting sector, announced the release of a brand-new explosion proof horn with a programmable timer. This weatherproof industrial siren offers a powerful audible alarm system ideal for rugged industrial environments.

EPSN-HRN-PA-AT-MOD1
The Larson Electronics EPSN-HRN-PA-AT-MOD1 Explosion Proof Horn provides a powerful, audible alarm system for Class I, Division 1 & 2 and Class II, Division 2 facilities. The unit offers multiple tones, a programmable timer and multiple voltage options.


The EPSN-HRN-PA-AT-MOD1 is an explosion proof alert/signal system that can be heard over loud industrial machinery. The siren has 9 different tone options and reaches a peak output of 110dBA. The horn can be remotely operated for priority alerts and includes a programmable timer that ensures accurate automated operation once per hour from 6:30am to 5:30pm.

Tones options include: continuous run of eight sounds in sequence, a conventional siren wail, a rapid siren yelp, two-tone, a low to high ascending whoop, a high to low descending yeow, a steady horn, a slow intermittent beep and a rapid intermittent stutter. An additional “remote” function allows the selection between horn, alternating two-tone, rapid yelp and a manual siren wail.

The EPSN-HRN-PA-AT-MOD1 is weatherproof and dustproof, as well as NEMA 4X rated. The housing is constructed of heavy-duty aluminum, and the horn component is engineered with fiberglass. A durable grey powder coat provides resistance to corrosion and makes this unit wet environment approved. This horn has an omni-directional bracket allowing it to be mounted on flat surfaces with vertical adjustment.

“Working in locations where machinery is loud makes it difficult to find an effective audible emergency notification system,” said Rob Bresnahan, CEO of Larson Electronics. “This explosion proof siren is a powerful system for operators in loud and rugged industrial environments.”

About Larson Electronics LLC: Larson Electronics LLC is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

For further information, please contact:
Rob Bresnahan, President and CEO
Toll-free: 1-800-369-6671
Phone: 214-616-6180
Fax: 903-498-3364
E-mail: sales@larsonelectronics.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/044357e7-68a5-449d-9d3b-71c80b5ded9c

LE Logo - new 2016.JPG


© GlobeNewswire 2018
