Larson Electronics Releases Hi-Res Day/Night Explosion Proof Camera with 36X Zoom, CI/II/III

12/31/2018 | 05:01pm CET

KEMP, Texas, Dec. 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Larson Electronics, a Texas-based company with over 40 years of experience spearheading the industrial lighting and industrial equipment sectors, announced the release of an explosion proof camera for remote observation in indoor or outdoor settings. This day/night camera offers high resolution and a removable infrared cut filter, autofocus, motion detection and a 36X zoom lens.

The EXPCMR-SS-PTZ-OZ explosion proof high resolution day/night security camera features a 3.3-119 mm optical lens that adjusts the focus automatically providing precise 36X optical zoom and 12X digital zoom images. This stainless-steel camera supports a 360˚ continuous pan rotation with a tilt range of 90˚ to -90˚ from a horizontal position. This camera can operate on 24 AC or 100-240V AC at 50/60 Hz and consumes a maximum of 60 watts per system.

The Integrated Optics package includes an autofocus camera and lens module with configurable features and a camera measurement of 11.5” x 16.54” x7.12”. This unit includes an IOP and can be installed on a wall, pedestal, pole or corner in standard or inverted position. The camera features manually adjustable 200˚ of pan and 180˚ of tilt positioning.

This IP66-rated waterproof unit is resistant to dust, dirt, and moisture, and features an electro-polished 316L stainless-steel housing. The camera can operate in environments with temperatures ranging from -60˚C to 60˚C. Two hours after power-up the unit can de-ice and be operational from a temperature of -25˚C. Suitable applications for this security camera include remote observation of facilities, indoor and outdoor security, commercial buildings, hazardous locations, and more.

About Larson Electronics LLC: Larson Electronics LLC is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

For further information, please contact:
Rob Bresnahan, President and CEO
Toll-free: 1-888-351-2363
Int’l: 214-616-6180
Fax: 903-498-3364
E-mail: sales@larsonelectronics.com

© GlobeNewswire 2018
