Larson Electronics Releases Intrinsically Safe LED Headlight, Low Profile, High Output, 5 Modes, CID1

02/02/2019 | 10:01am EST

KEMP, Texas, Feb. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Larson Electronics, a Texas-based company with over 40 years of experience spearheading the industrial lighting sector, announced the release of an intrinsically safe LED headlight featuring two high-intensity Cree LED lights mounted inside a lightweight housing. This unit provides up to 10 hours of useable light and can be attached to a hardhat with a rubber head strap that is included.

EXP-LED-HL-LPDF 1
Two high intensity CREE LED emitters mounted within a lightweight housing provides up to 10 hours of usable light,


EXP-LED-HL-LPDF 2
This low profile LED headlamp provides high output illumination in a hands-free configuration for maximum safety.


EXP-LED-HL-LPDF 3
Included with this explosion proof headlight is a heavy-duty rubber strap for ease of operation when mounting on hard hats.


The EXP-LED-HL-LPDF LED headlamp is low profile and provides high output illumination in a hands-free configuration for maximum safety and ease of use. This headlamp operates in five different modes and features two rubber dome pushbutton switches for easy operation and switching between modes. The right button operates the spotlight and the left button operates the high/low spotlight, high/low floodlight and high/low for the spot and flood combined.

The full-power spotlight beam produces 180 lumens with a reach of over 347 feet and has a runtime of 3.5 hours. The half-power spotlight produces 100 lumens with a 10-hour runtime, and the spot and flood combination produce 200 lumens with a three-hour runtime. This unit’s housing is made of glass-filled nylon polymer that carries an IP67 waterproof rating tested at one meter and is powered by three AAA batteries. Larson Electronics’ LED headlamp is suitable for inspections, use in hazardous locations and flammable work sites, and more.

About Larson Electronics LLC: Larson Electronics LLC is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

For further information, please contact:

Rob Bresnahan, President and CEO
Toll-free: 1-888-351-2363
Int’l: 214-616-6180
Fax: 903-498-3364
E-mail: sales@larsonelectronics.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at
http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/aaafe0b5-d527-42a4-9eb1-13d443c7bb45

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fa1adecd-3dc6-4bcd-9c9b-c889ca2868c3

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c75e2535-46da-486b-b159-a693b6890da1

LE Logo - new 2016.JPG


© GlobeNewswire 2019
