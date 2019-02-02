Log in
Larson Electronics Releases LED Cab Light Upgrade Package for John Deere 9610 Combines, 6 LED Light Bars

02/02/2019 | 04:16pm EST

KEMP, Texas, Feb. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Larson Electronics, a Texas-based company with over 40 years of experience spearheading the industrial lighting sector, announced the release of a 30-watt LED cab light upgrade package for John Deere 9610 combines. This unit comes with six Cree LED light bars, each running on 30 watts and producing ultra-bright light. This unit is made of sturdy aluminum and can withstand harsh environments and immersion up to 3.3 feet.

LLP-JD-CB-9610-CLU
The LLP-JD-CB-9610-CLU LED light package is designed as a Cab Light Upgrade Kit for John Deere 9610 Combines.


LLP-JD-CB-9610-CLU 2
Each 30-watt fixture features ultra-bright CREE LEDs with a sturdy aluminum build and are capable of withstanding rough treatment and immersions up to 3.3 feet (IP67).


The LLP-JD-CB-9610-CLU LED cab light upgrade package for John Deere 9610 combines features light bars that can emit 2,100 lumens of light each for a total of 12,600 lumens. The 30-watt fixtures feature 9-64V DC input voltages and an electric current of 2.8 amps. This unit features a color temperature rating of 6000K and each light head unit has a 20-foot harness, 16/2 wiring harness with a DT04-25 Deutsch connector and blunt cut end.

Larson Electronics’ cab light upgrade features light heads that can be mounted using U-bracket style trunnion mount, allowing for vertical adjustments. The housing of this unit is made of durable aluminum and each lens is made of unbreakable polycarbonate. The Cree LEDs support 70% lumen retention and have a 50,000-hour operating lifespan for maximum efficiency. Each lamp measures 4.6” by 5.1” by 2.9” and are configured in a spot/flood beam.

About Larson Electronics LLC: Larson Electronics LLC is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

For further information, please contact:
Rob Bresnahan, President and CEO
Toll-free: 1-888-351-2363
Int’l: 214-616-6180
Fax: 903-498-3364
E-mail: sales@larsonelectronics.com

Photos accompanying this announcement is available at
http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c0fa8046-18b6-4d80-950c-b9c668d6d8ec

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/44313eaa-0acb-4fb5-b8cd-90fb477e80bc

LE Logo - new 2016.JPG


© GlobeNewswire 2019
