Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Larson Electronics Releases LED Tractor Light Package for John Deere 4050 Tractors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/13/2018 | 10:31pm CEST

KEMP, Texas, Oct. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Larson Electronics, a Texas-based company with over 40 years of experience spearheading the industrial lighting sector, announced the release of an LED tractor light package complete with eight LED18W-PAR36 LED work lights by Larson Electronics, as well as two LED25WRE-CPR LED work lights and one LLP-JD-TR-4XXX-HL-3X hood light.

LED18W-PAR36
This LED light bar is capable of emitting up to 1,800 lumens during operation. This PAR36 LED lamp operates on 10-30V DC, including 12V DC and 24V DC.


LED25WRE-CPR
This ultra compact LED light produces 2,750 lumens with low voltage and amp draw, 50,000 hour service life and 12 to 32 volt compatibility providing operators with a versatile and powerful LED lighting solution.


LLP-JD-TR-4XXX-HL-3X
The LLP-JD-TR-4XXX-HL-3X from Larson Electronics is an LED hood light that is a suitable replacement for lighting systems in tractors, agricultural vehicles, trucks and industrial equipment.


The LLP-JD-TR-4050-V1 is an LED Tractor Light Package and retrofit/upgrade kit for John Deere 4050 tractors that includes 11 total work lights. Eight of these lights are the Larson Electronics’ LED18W-PAR36 work lights. Two of these eight lights come with a flood beam configuration for use as low beam lights, two more LED lights have a Euro beam configuration for front fender light use that is more concentrated than a full flood beam - ideal for peripheral illumination. The remaining four lights come with a flood beam configuration for use as flood area lights. Each LED18W-PAR36 light bar emits 1,800 lumens and operates on 10-30V DC, including 12V DC and 24V DC. The PAR36 LED light is equipped with a clear, polycarbonate lens for close range illumination.

Two Larson Electronics LED25WRE-CPR LED lights are included, which are ultra-compact - ideal for situations where electrical power and mounting space is limited. These lights produce 2,750 lumens each with low voltage and amp draw. They have a 12 to 32-volt compatibility and 50,000-hour service life providing operators with a very powerful and versatile LED lighting solution. Each lamp has a single 25-watt Cree® LED light combined with a high output reflector that produces a narrow 10˚ spread spot beam reaching approximately 1,000 feet long. This spot beam is combined with a 60˚ flood beam, together providing both width and distance from a single light source.

These lights offer both unparalleled heat control and IP68 rated construction designed to withstand rapid temperature changes of -40˚ Celsius to +85˚ Celsius. They are also waterproof to three meters and are dust, dirt and humidity resistant. The housings are made of durable extruded aluminum and the lenses are made of strong, unbreakable polycarbonate. These Cree® LED lights are also shock and vibration resistant and rated at 70% lumen maintenance after 50,000 hours of use.

The single LLP-JD-TR-4XXX-HL-3X LED hood light included with this light package is an ideal alternative for lighting systems in tractors, trucks, industrial equipment and agricultural vehicles. This LED hood light is 90 watts, low voltage, features a tri-lamp configuration and is compatible with 12-24V DC. The light emits 4,320 lumens of white light with a 6,000k color temperature rating when in use and in a flood beam configuration. The back of the unit supports robust air flow due to their breathable design.

The LLP-JD-TR-4050-V1 LED tractor light package is easy to install without major modifications to the body of the tractor or the cab and mounts into existing lamp holders on John Deere 4050 tractors.

About Larson Electronics LLC: Larson Electronics LLC is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

For further information, please contact:
Rob Bresnahan, President and CEO
Toll-free: 1-800-369-6671
Phone: 214-616-6180
Fax: 903-498-3364
E-mail: sales@larsonelectronics.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/84a8fafc-ef66-4dc3-aaab-7c019a970515

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/33ad5dab-a2fc-4a55-a840-3175acc45c9f

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d446d1f9-7c65-412d-85ae-72c720c4b1f3

 

LE Logo - new 2016.JPG


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:19pSOUTHERN : Power restored to 352,000 Georgia Power customers
PR
10:53pMOLSON COORS : Remembers Bill Coors
BU
10:37pBLOM BANK S.A.L. &NDASH; FRIDAY OCTOBER 12, 2018 :
AQ
10:31pLarson Electronics Releases LED Tractor Light Package for John Deere 4050 Tractors
GL
10:20pBOUBYAN BANK : reports net profit of KD 40.3 million for 9M 2018
AQ
10:20pBURGAN BANK : Group successfully completes its rights issue
AQ
10:19pDUKE ENERGY : Power restored to more than 900,000 Duke Energy customers in the Carolinas 48 Hours after Tropical Storm Michael passes
PR
10:18pNEW FIA FORMULA 3 EUROPEAN CHAMPION CROWNED : Mick Schumacher has done it!
PU
10:08pSOUTHERN : Storm crews are working 24/7 to restore power
PU
10:04pDOMINION ENERGY : 80 Percent of Customers Restored in Aftermath of Michael, the Sixth-Largest Storm in Company History
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Mnuchin Says a Trump-Xi Trade Summit Is No Done Deal
2FACEBOOK : Facebook now says data breach affected 29 million users, details impact
3Mnuchin Says a Trump-Xi Trade Summit Is No Done Deal -- 2nd Update
4Alibaba's Jack Ma to open institute for tech entrepreneurs in Indonesia
5Mnuchin Says a Trump-Xi Trade Summit Is No Done Deal -- Update

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.