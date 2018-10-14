Log in
Larson Electronics Releases No-Drill Magnetic Steel Mounting Plate for 2017+ Ford F250-F550 Super Duty – For LED Lights Only

10/14/2018 | 05:01pm CEST

KEMP, Texas, Oct. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Larson Electronics, a Texas-based company with over 40 years of experience spearheading the industrial lighting sector, announced the release of a lightweight, no-drill, magnetic steel mounting plate for 2017 and newer Ford F250, F350, F450 and F550 Super Duty aluminum body pickup trucks with LED brake lights.

MMP-FSD-2017-LED
The MMP-FSD-2017-LED from Larson Electronics is a No Drill Magnetic Steel Mounting Plate for any light with a magnetic mounting base.


MMP-FSD-2017-LED Bottom
The MMP-FSD-2017-LED features a 24" by 8" magnetic steel mounting surface, compatible with 2017+ Ford F250, F350, F450 and F550 Super Duty aluminum body pickup trucks.


MMP-FSD-2017-LED Application
Please note that the MMP-FSD-2017-LED is designed for trucks with LED 3rd brake lights ONLY.


The MMP-FSD-2017-LED by Larson Electronics is a no-drill magnetic steel mounting plate ideal for lights with a magnetic mounting base and requires no drilling to install. This Golight mounting plate can support lights weighing up to 20 pounds. The frame and brackets are constructed of durable aluminum and the mounting plate surface is made of steel with powder coating for added durability. The magnetic steel mounting plate also has a weatherproof seal on the back for secure, dry installation and protection against scrapes to the truck body. The mounting plate is installed through the rear cab lights and features a windload that is fine for highway speeds.

The MMP-FSD-2017-LED offers operators a reliable and sturdy platform for any type of magnetic mount lights, such as strobes, beacons, spotlights, hunting spotlights, signal lights, security lights and warning lights to be placed on the top of the truck for optimal performance. The mounting plate can be used for any type of light with a magnetic mounting base, including spotlights, flood lights, strobe lights, beacons, warning lights, signal lights, flashers, turn signals, brake lights, hunting lights, fishing lights, off-roading lights, and more. Other convenient applications include security, property management, construction and farming operations.

“This magnetic no-drill mounting plate gives operators the ability to install and remove the mount with no damage to their vehicle,” said Rob Bresnahan, CEO of Larson Electronics LLC. “Utility workers who need a LED light source on their Ford will find this mounting plate convenient and easy to use.”

About Larson Electronics LLC: Larson Electronics LLC is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

For further information, please contact:
Rob Bresnahan, President and CEO
Toll-free: 1-800-369-6671
Phone: 214-616-6180
Fax: 903-498-3364
E-mail: sales@larsonelectronics.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at: 

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/35d6c8b5-25aa-4308-96a9-20ee911c0bff

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/465894fc-e1cd-46dc-9bf7-101771870500

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3068991b-4fc1-452e-b329-548b243e9b4b

LE Logo - new 2016.JPG


© GlobeNewswire 2018
