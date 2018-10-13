Log in
Larson Electronics Releases Non-Metallic Explosion Proof Maintained Contact Switch

10/13/2018

KEMP, Texas, Oct. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Larson Electronics, a leader in explosion proof lighting and industrial equipment, announced the release of a non-metallic explosion proof maintained contact switch. This switch is rated for Class I Division 2 Groups A, B, C and D, Class II, Division 2, Groups E, F and G and Class III, Divisions 1 and 2 hazardous environments.

This ATEX certified 2-pole selector switch has a din rail mount design and is constructed of an impact resistant glass reinforced non-metallic material with silicone gaskets.


The HLSW-PB20-2PSW is a non-metallic maintained contact switch that is an ATEX certified 2-pole selector switch with a din rail mount design, which can be used in chemical plants, petroleum refineries, petrochemical plants, and other facilities where similar conditions exist. The contact switch contains explosion protected contact blocks rated for up to 690V AC and can handle 20 amps for switching duty and has a 2 HP horsepower rating.

The 2-pole selector contact switch housing is made of a PA6 glass-reinforced antistatic and non-metallic impact-resistant material with silicone gaskets and features silver alloy contacts with gold flashing. The contact switch is also f1 UV resistant and has a V-0 flame retardant rating. The HLSW-PB20-2PSW non-metallic maintained contact switch also has an ambient operating temperature of -50˚ Celsius to +60˚ Celsius. It can be used in conjunction with motor starters or contactors for remote operation of motors.

About Larson Electronics LLC: Larson Electronics LLC is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

For further information, please contact:
Rob Bresnahan, President and CEO
Toll-free: 1-800-369-6671
Phone: 214-616-6180
Fax: 903-498-3364
E-mail: sales@larsonelectronics.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a491d9db-9df0-4e7c-a5fc-1e6e740e9dea

© GlobeNewswire 2018
