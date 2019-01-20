Log in
Larson Electronics Releases Permanent Antenna Mounting Plate for 2017 Ford F150 SVT Raptor

01/20/2019 | 11:01am EST

KEMP, Texas, Jan. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Larson Electronics, a Texas-based company with over 40 years of experience spearheading the industrial lighting and commercial equipment sectors, announced the release of a permanent antenna mounting plate for 2017 Ford F150 SVT Raptor pickup trucks with a durable aluminum frame, brackets and mounting plate surface. This unit is suitable for mounting CB and radio antennas or antennas for other equipment on the top of the truck.

VMP-AM-FRPT-2017-LED 1
The VMP-AM-FRPT-2017-LED from Larson Electronics is a Permanent Antenna Mounting Plate that allows operators to install up to four antennas on their 2017 Ford F150 SVT Raptor pickup trucks without drilling any holes.


VMP-AM-FRPT-2017-LED 2
This antenna mounting plate is ideal for law enforcement, DOT workers and anyone else who needs to easily mount an antenna, but doesn`t want to drill holes in their truck.


VMP-AM-FRPT-2017-LED 3
This mounting plate can support antenna arrays of up to 20 lbs.


Operators simply remove their 3rd brake light, position the mounting plate bracket and reinstall the light through the bracket.
The VMP-AM-FRPT-2017-LED permanent antenna mounting plate for 2017 Ford F150 SVT Raptor pickup trucks is installed through the rear cab lights and comes equipped with a weatherproof seal to secure the back side against moisture and protect against scrapes to the truck body. This durable mounting plate does not require any drilling for installation and can support up to 20 lbs. with a windload okay for highway speeds.

Larson Electronics’ antenna mounting plate comes with four 1/2” predrilled holes to allow for secure mounting of different kinds of antenna and can hold up to four antennas at one time. The whole mounting assembly can be mounted to the truck through the third brake light between the body of the truck cab and the light by removing the third brake light, positioning the mount and reinstalling the light. Suitable applications include use for hunting, fishing, off-roading, security, law enforcement, and more.

About Larson Electronics LLC: Larson Electronics LLC is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

For further information, please contact:
Rob Bresnahan, President and CEO
Toll-free: 1-888-351-2363
Int’l: 214-616-6180
Fax: 903-498-3364
E-mail: sales@larsonelectronics.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/30ab295e-68ef-4598-af09-0a9910fd9610

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/868ec306-d1cc-4582-89ca-5071b4dcf909

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ad713d70-79b7-4634-9882-8478fe47c130

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c0ff25ef-ebc8-4bc3-9889-ac8e2648c3f7

LE Logo - new 2016.JPG


© GlobeNewswire 2019
