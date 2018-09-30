Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Larson Electronics Releases Rechargeable HID Handheld Light

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/30/2018 | 10:01pm CEST

KEMP, Texas, Sept. 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Larson Electronics, a manufacturer of industrial lighting products, released a handheld HID light that produces 3,500 lumens of light and features a 5,000mAh rechargeable lithium-ion battery. This handheld light is waterproof and outperforms the $4,000+ Surefire Hellfighter™ in brightness and distance.

RL-11-INTL Assembly
The light comes with a blow mold carrying case, HID light, 5000 mAh battery, flood lens, shoulder strap and wall charger.


RL-11-INTL HID Light
The RL-11-INTL is a High Intensity Discharge (HID) light with a 35 watt HID lamp producing 3200 lumens (approximately 15 million candlepower in a retail setting). In a side by side test, it outperforms the $4000+ Surefire Hellfighter™ in brightness and distance.


RL-11-INTL Profile
A booted push button switch on the top and a flat bottom surface makes the RL-11-INTL a popular handheld, weatherproof work light for indoor and outdoor use.


RL-11-INTL Power
The RL-11-INTL light will run indefinitely from an alternate 12/24V power source, including vehicle, boat and ATV cigarette plug sockets. The light can be attached via accessory cord to any power source ranging from 9-32 volts.


The RL-11-INTL is a High Intensity Discharge (HID) light that consists of a 35-watt HID lamp that produces a 3000-foot beam in the 4300K color range, outperforming the $4000+ Surefire Hellfighter™ in brightness and distance. This lamp produces approximately 15 million candlepower, taking just 2 seconds to reach full power.  A special snap on diffuser lens is included with this unit that enables the operator to convert the light to a soft, wide flood beam that covers an area 200 feet long and 200 feet wide.

The RL-11-INTL features a 14.4V, 5,000mAh rechargeable lithium ion battery that powers the light for 90 minutes on a single charge. A 220-240 Volt AC, 50/60Hz wall charger and charging cord is included as well, equipped with choice of BS1363 or Schuko cord cap. Full charge takes just 4 hours. An integral micro-relay enables the user to power this HID light from 12/24V vehicle or boat cigarette plug socket directly. The light comes with a blow mold carrying case that has room to store a battery and charging accessories, and a shoulder strap for convenient carrying on the job.

This rechargeable HID light is weatherproof - resistant to the intrusion of water and dust. A booted push button switch on the top and a flat bottom surface makes the RL-11-INTL a popular handheld, weatherproof work light for indoor and outdoor use.

“This rechargeable HID light is a very high-quality tactical light that has outperformed the popular Surefire Hellfighter™ in both distance reach and brightness level,” said Rob Bresnahan, CEO of Larson Electronics LLC. “While the Hellfighter™ has a few additional features for crew served weapons, this HID light offers the convenience of a rechargeable battery, offering more flexible usage.”

About Larson Electronics LLC: Larson Electronics LLC is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

For further information, please contact:

Rob Bresnahan, President and CEO
Toll-free: 1-800-369-6671
Phone: 214-616-6180
Fax: 903-498-3364
E-mail: sales@larsonelectronics.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at: 

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0071e5bd-de92-4b00-b7fb-5db95224edbc

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/eda8baeb-0ab7-40b4-a414-b9ddf6113a65

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dbc6e844-98e9-4de6-a90f-4f29c7025ced

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2a26c555-853a-4fab-aeab-e592ca8b0997

LE Logo - new 2016.JPG


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:01pMeatable to Feed the World with Breakthrough Single-Cell-based Meat Technology
GL
10:59pSAFARICOM : scheme gets nod to build road to Sh4bn homes
AQ
10:55pEAST JAPAN RAILWAY : Tokyo halts train service as Typhoon Trami moves across Japan
AQ
10:48pBAYAN INVESTMENT : Boursa Kuwait ends Sept. with mixed performance - Bayan Investment Co.
AQ
10:38pHUSKY ENERGY : Calgary-based Husky Energy makes $6.4B bid to acquire MEG Energy
AQ
10:36pHUSKY ENERGY : Canada's Husky Energy offers to buy MEG Energy in $5 billion deal
RE
10:33pTESLA : SEC’s focus on U.S. corporate bosses pays off with Musk settlement
RE
10:32pSEADRAGON : 2018-10-01 SEA Announces Rights offer closes and bookbuild cancelled
PU
10:31pSANDY STRICKLAND : Call Box: Coca-Cola flourished in Springfield industrial district
AQ
10:27pU.S., Canada Near a Deal on Nafta as Midnight Deadline Looms
DJ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : TENCENT : announces a restructuring as challenges rise
2Musk to resign as Tesla chairman, remain as CEO in SEC settlement
3Canada, U.S. make progress in bid to save NAFTA, no deal yet - sources
4Trump calls Saudi's King to discuss oil supplies
5TOYOTA MOTOR CORP : PM May tells divided party - Don't play politics with my Brexit plan

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.