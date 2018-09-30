Larson Electronics Releases Rechargeable HID Handheld Light

KEMP, Texas, Sept. 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Larson Electronics, a manufacturer of industrial lighting products, released a handheld HID light that produces 3,500 lumens of light and features a 5,000mAh rechargeable lithium-ion battery. This handheld light is waterproof and outperforms the $4,000+ Surefire Hellfighter™ in brightness and distance.



The light comes with a blow mold carrying case, HID light, 5000 mAh battery, flood lens, shoulder strap and wall charger.



The RL-11-INTL is a High Intensity Discharge (HID) light with a 35 watt HID lamp producing 3200 lumens (approximately 15 million candlepower in a retail setting). In a side by side test, it outperforms the $4000+ Surefire Hellfighter™ in brightness and distance.



A booted push button switch on the top and a flat bottom surface makes the RL-11-INTL a popular handheld, weatherproof work light for indoor and outdoor use.



The RL-11-INTL light will run indefinitely from an alternate 12/24V power source, including vehicle, boat and ATV cigarette plug sockets. The light can be attached via accessory cord to any power source ranging from 9-32 volts.





The RL-11-INTL is a High Intensity Discharge (HID) light that consists of a 35-watt HID lamp that produces a 3000-foot beam in the 4300K color range, outperforming the $4000+ Surefire Hellfighter™ in brightness and distance. This lamp produces approximately 15 million candlepower, taking just 2 seconds to reach full power. A special snap on diffuser lens is included with this unit that enables the operator to convert the light to a soft, wide flood beam that covers an area 200 feet long and 200 feet wide.

The RL-11-INTL features a 14.4V, 5,000mAh rechargeable lithium ion battery that powers the light for 90 minutes on a single charge. A 220-240 Volt AC, 50/60Hz wall charger and charging cord is included as well, equipped with choice of BS1363 or Schuko cord cap. Full charge takes just 4 hours. An integral micro-relay enables the user to power this HID light from 12/24V vehicle or boat cigarette plug socket directly. The light comes with a blow mold carrying case that has room to store a battery and charging accessories, and a shoulder strap for convenient carrying on the job.

This rechargeable HID light is weatherproof - resistant to the intrusion of water and dust. A booted push button switch on the top and a flat bottom surface makes the RL-11-INTL a popular handheld, weatherproof work light for indoor and outdoor use.

“This rechargeable HID light is a very high-quality tactical light that has outperformed the popular Surefire Hellfighter™ in both distance reach and brightness level,” said Rob Bresnahan, CEO of Larson Electronics LLC. “While the Hellfighter™ has a few additional features for crew served weapons, this HID light offers the convenience of a rechargeable battery, offering more flexible usage.”

About Larson Electronics LLC: Larson Electronics LLC is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

