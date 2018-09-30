Log in
Las Vegas Children Receive Free Comprehensive Eye Exams and Prescription Glasses as Part of Back-to-School Health Event

09/30/2018 | 12:22am CEST

  • Public health event at the Eye Care 4 Kids clinic helps expand access to eye care and raises eye-health awareness during back-to-school season

Southern Nevada children received free comprehensive eye exams and prescription glasses as part of a back-to-school public health event organized by UnitedHealthcare’s Health Plan of Nevada and Eye Care 4 Kids. The exams were conducted by optometrists from Eye Care 4 Kids, and any child identified with the need for prescription eyeglasses will receive a free pair of glasses during a follow-up visit.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180929005029/en/

Christopher Perez, 9, receives a no-cost comprehensive eye exam as part of an eye health event hoste ...

Christopher Perez, 9, receives a no-cost comprehensive eye exam as part of an eye health event hosted at the Eye Care 4 Kids clinic Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018, in Las Vegas. The event is part of a nationwide grant program by UnitedHealthcare. Eye Care 4 Kids in Nevada received a $5,000 grant for the event (Photo: Isaac Brekken).

The event is part of a grant program from UnitedHealthcare to nonprofits in cities across the country to coordinate free vision screenings, comprehensive eye exams and glasses donations. Eye Care 4 Kids Southern Nevada received a $5,000 grant for the local event.

Eye Care 4 Kids

Founded in 2001, Eye Care 4 Kids has served nearly 250,000 underserved children and low-income families with professional eyecare and vision services. Eye Care 4 Kids has nine clinics in Utah, Nevada, Arizona, and New Jersey. Not only do they provide the services, but also they take it to the children with three school based vision clinics and three of these are Mobile Vision Clinics. For 15 years, Eye Care 4 Kids has made humanitarian trips to Native American reservations. Thousands of children have been provided with eye exams and eyeglasses. For more information, visit EyeCare4kids.org

About UnitedHealthcare

UnitedHealthcare is dedicated to helping people live healthier lives and making the health system work better for everyone by simplifying the health care experience, meeting consumer health and wellness needs, and sustaining trusted relationships with care providers. In the United States, UnitedHealthcare offers the full spectrum of health benefit programs for individuals, employers, and Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries, and contracts directly with more than 1.2 million physicians and care professionals, and 6,500 hospitals and other care facilities nationwide. The company also provides health benefits and delivers care to people through owned and operated health care facilities in South America. UnitedHealthcare is one of the businesses of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH), a diversified health care company. For more information, visit UnitedHealthcare at www.uhc.com or follow @UHC on Twitter.

Click here to subscribe to Mobile Alerts for UnitedHealth Group.


© Business Wire 2018
