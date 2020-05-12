Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Las Vegas Sands ends plans to open Japan integrated resort casino project

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/12/2020 | 10:31pm EDT
The logo of Las Vegas Sands Corp is pictured at the Japan IR EXPO in Yokohama

Las Vegas Sands said in a statement on Wednesday it has ended its plans to open an integrated resort (IR) casino in Japan.

"The framework around the development of an IR has made our goals there unreachable," Sands Chairman Sheldon Adelson said in the press release.

The move comes after the casino operator in January expressed its bullishness on Japan and put on magic shows and Broadway musical numbers to drum up enthusiasm for the industry at an exhibition in Yokohama.

Japan wants to build several integrated resorts - Las Vegas-style complexes that include casinos, shopping arcades and conference centres - although a bribery scandal has hardened public opposition to the plans.

The government has authorised licences for three integrated resorts and has been expected to receive bids officially from interested cities in 2021.

Potential bidders include Yokohama, Tokyo, Osaka - Japan's three largest cities - and smaller cities including Nagasaki and Wakayama.

(Reporting by Rocky Swift; Editing by Tom Hogue)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:35pDE GREY MINING : Glenn Jardine Commences as Managing Director
PU
11:25pStocks fall on renewed virus fears, Powell speech in focus
RE
11:18pOil falls on second wave outbreak fears, rise in U.S. inventories
RE
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:12pChina's Leverage Ratio Increased Substantially in Q1, Says PBOC
DJ
11:00pCONTACT TRACING, TEMPERATURE CHECKS AND MASKS : airline industry outlines new norms
RE
10:58pChina's aviation regulator says passenger numbers down 68.5% year-on-year in April
RE
10:58pOil falls on second wave outbreak fears, rise in U.S. inventories
RE
10:39pAustralia requests China trade talks, won't drop inquiry push
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : EXCLUSIVE: U.S. airlines tell crews not to force passengers to wear masks
2TESLA, INC. : TESLA : California county orders closure of Tesla plant
3THYSSENKRUPP AG : THYSSENKRUPP : German economy ministry open to supporting Thyssenkrupp - paper
4FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : reports spike in takedowns of hate speech, terrorism
5LYNAS CORPORATION LIMITED : Aiming to thwart China, U.S. senator pushes rare earths funding bill

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group