Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Laser Cladding Equipment Market Analysis Highlights the Impact of COVID-19 2020-2024 | Declining Cost of Laser Systems to boost Market Growth | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/13/2020 | 05:31pm EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the laser cladding equipment market and it is poised to grow by USD 18.19 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200713005447/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Laser Cladding Equipment Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Laser Cladding Equipment Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Although the COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. Technavio’s in-depth research has all your needs covered as our research reports include all foreseeable market scenarios, including pre- & post-COVID-19 analysis. Download a Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impacts

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. ALPHA LASER GmbH, Coherent Inc., Fraunhofer Society for the Promotion of Applied Research eV, Gall & Seitz Systems GmbH, Optomec Inc., IPG Photonics Corp., Laserline GmbH, OC Oerlikon Corp. AG, and TRUMPF GmbH + Co. KG. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

The declining cost of laser systems has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, competition from other hard-facing technologies might hamper market growth.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Laser Cladding Equipment Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Laser Cladding Equipment Market is segmented as below:

  • Power
    • High Power
    • Low Power
  • Geography
    • Europe
    • North America
    • APAC
    • MEA
    • South America
  • End-user
    • Industrial
    • Mining
    • Power Generation
    • Others

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR41530

Laser Cladding Equipment Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The laser cladding equipment market report covers the following areas:

  • Laser Cladding Equipment Market Size
  • Laser Cladding Equipment Market Trends
  • Laser Cladding Equipment Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the development of automatic laser cladding equipment as one of the prime reasons driving the laser cladding equipment market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Laser Cladding Equipment Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist laser cladding equipment market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the laser cladding equipment market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the laser cladding equipment market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of laser cladding equipment market, vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by End-user
  • Industrial - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Mining - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Power generation - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by End-user

Market Segmentation by Power

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by power
  • High power - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Low power - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by power

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography

Market Drivers

  • Volume driver - Demand led growth
  • Price driver - Supply led growth

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • ALPHA LASER GmbH
  • Coherent Inc.
  • Fraunhofer Society for the Promotion of Applied Research eV
  • Gall & Seitz Systems GmbH
  • Han's Laser Corp.Ltd.
  • IPG Photonics Corp.
  • Laserline GmbH
  • Optomec Inc.
  • OC Oerlikon Corp. AG
  • TRUMPF GmbH + Co. KG

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
05:50pMcLaren Resources Closes $587,000 Financing
NE
05:49pA O SMITH : declares quarterly dividend
PR
05:47pCorn down 2%, soy falls as improving weather favors yield prospects
RE
05:47pGalera Therapeutics Completes Enrollment of Phase 1b/2a Clinical Trial of GC4419 in Combination with Radiotherapy for Locally Advanced Pancreatic Cancer
GL
05:46pPrinters Market Analysis Highlights the Impact of COVID-19 2020-2024 | Need for Large-Format Printers in Various Sectors to Boost the Market Growth | Technavio
BU
05:44pBigCommerce Announces Filing of Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering
BU
05:43pSOFTBANK GROUP EXPLORES OPTIONS FOR CHIP DESIGNER ARM HOLDINGS : Wsj
RE
05:42pChilean copper giant Codelco records 3,215 cases of COVID-19; nine fatalities
RE
05:42pBroadstone Net Lease, Inc. Provides Second Quarter Company Update and Announces Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Release Date
GL
05:42pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Robbins LLP Announces J2 Global, Inc. (JCOM) Accused of Misleading Shareholders
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ADOBE INC. : Tech Stock Rally Isn't Out of Juice Just Yet, Analysts Say
2ATLANTIA SPA : ATLANTIA : Italy and Atlantia enter final round in motorway licence battle
3CELSION CORPORATION : CELSION CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
4VALE S.A. : VALE S A : 07/13/2020 Vale informs on non-binding heads of agreement with Kobe Steel and Mitsui & ..
5PEPSICO, INC. : PEPSICO : results beat as lockdowns boost snack sales

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group