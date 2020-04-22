Laser cutting and bending: extreme precis...

Minifaber, thanks to its state-of-the-art machinery, laser cuts and bends iron, stainless steel, aluminum and copper sheets, to obtain precise results and impeccable finishes.

Laser cutting

Laser cutting, more than any other process, is carried out to obtain extremely precise cuts. Laser technology makes it possible to concentrate the full force of the beam in a single, very small point, and therefore to maintain a clean and precise cut. This way, it is possible to work easily even on small parts using laser cutting.

Minifaber uses 4 combined punching machines for laser cutting, capable of cutting sheet metal up to a size of 1250x2500 mm, and a deburring machine that removes any burrs or melted metal residues from processed parts.

Bending

Bending, on the other hand, is a type of processing that takes place cold, exerting mechanical force on a flat sheet, until it is bent to obtain the desired shape. Minifaber uses 7 benders to perform this process.

If you are looking for a precise and reliable laser cutting and bending service, contact us! We will be happy to create a custom estimate for you.Contact us!

Minifaber laser cutting and bending

Laser cutting and bending is performed in-house at Minifaber in order to optimize processing times and costs, relying on a consolidated knowledge base and a constantly updated and cutting-edge machine fleet.

In fact, every year, Minifaber invests 2.5 million Euro to update technologies, software and machinery and to ensure its customers the highest quality on the market.

Furthermore, the sheet metal laser cutting and bending operations are custom made for each customer, even on the smallest and most complex processes. Our technicians sit down with the customer to understand their needs to plan the best way to make the desired object together, both in small and large quantities.

The aim is to create a finished or semi-finished product that is perfectly in line with the design idea agreed initially with the customer.

Laser cutting and folding: Philips Saeco has chosen Minifaber

Minifaber's excellence is recognized in Italy and abroad. Its customers include leading robotics and household appliance brand names.

For example, Philips Saeco relies on Minifaber for the production of the Intelia model coffee machine, processed through metal component bending.

