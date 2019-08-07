Lasertec : Announcementof Dividend of Surplus (Year-End Dividend) （PDF：155KB）

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Lasertec Corporation

2-10-1Shin-yokohama,Kohoku-ku, Yokohama (Code 6920 / Tokyo Stock Exchange 1st Section)

Announcement of Dividend of Surplus (Year-End Dividend)

Yokohama, August 7, 2019 - Lasertec Corporation announced today that the Board of Directors decided on August 7, 2019 to pay a dividend of surplus to shareholders of record as of June 30, 2019, as described below. The decision is subject to approval of shareholders at the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders scheduled for September 27, 2019.

1. Details of Dividend

Last Forecast of Dividend Dividend of the Previous This Announcement Fiscal Year (as of August 8, 2018) (Ended June 30, 2018) Record Date June 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 Dividend per 31 yen 23 yen 22 yen Share Total Amount of 1,397 million yen － 991 million yen Dividend Effective Date September 30, 2019 － September 27, 2018 Source of Retained earnings － Retained earnings Dividend

2. Reason

Our basic policy concerning profit distribution is to flexibly pay dividends based on performance while maintaining steady profit distribution to shareholders, with a consolidated annual dividend payout ratio of 35% being the guideline.

In accordance with this policy and based on the operating result of the fiscal year, we have decided to pay a year-end dividend of 31 yen per share, 8 yen higher than the last forecast amount of 23 yen per share. The total amount of annual dividends for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2019 will be 47 yen per share, an increase of 13 yen per share from the previous fiscal year, including the interim dividend (16 yen per share).

(Reference) Breakdown of Annual Dividends