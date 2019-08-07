Lasertec : Announcementof Dividend of Surplus (Year-End Dividend) （PDF：155KB）

Log in
Lasertec : Announcementof Dividend of Surplus (Year-End Dividend)

08/07/2019 | 03:25am EDT

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Lasertec Corporation

2-10-1Shin-yokohama,Kohoku-ku, Yokohama (Code 6920 / Tokyo Stock Exchange 1st Section)

Announcement of Dividend of Surplus (Year-End Dividend)

Yokohama, August 7, 2019 - Lasertec Corporation announced today that the Board of Directors decided on August 7, 2019 to pay a dividend of surplus to shareholders of record as of June 30, 2019, as described below. The decision is subject to approval of shareholders at the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders scheduled for September 27, 2019.

1. Details of Dividend

Last Forecast of Dividend

Dividend of the Previous

This Announcement

Fiscal Year

(as of August 8, 2018)

(Ended June 30, 2018)

Record Date

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2018

Dividend per

31 yen

23 yen

22 yen

Share

Total Amount of

1,397 million yen

991 million yen

Dividend

Effective Date

September 30, 2019

September 27, 2018

Source of

Retained earnings

Retained earnings

Dividend

2. Reason

Our basic policy concerning profit distribution is to flexibly pay dividends based on performance while maintaining steady profit distribution to shareholders, with a consolidated annual dividend payout ratio of 35% being the guideline.

In accordance with this policy and based on the operating result of the fiscal year, we have decided to pay a year-end dividend of 31 yen per share, 8 yen higher than the last forecast amount of 23 yen per share. The total amount of annual dividends for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2019 will be 47 yen per share, an increase of 13 yen per share from the previous fiscal year, including the interim dividend (16 yen per share).

(Reference) Breakdown of Annual Dividends

Dividend per Share

Record Date

End of 2nd Quarter

End of Year

Total

This fiscal year

16 yen

31 yen

47 yen

(ended June 30, 2019)

(plan)

(plan)

Previous fiscal year

12 yen

22 yen

34 yen

(ended June 30, 2018)

Contact for Inquiries:

Shu Uchiyama

Managing Director and Chief Administrative Officer

Phone: +81-45-478-7111

https://www.lasertec.co.jp

Disclaimer

Lasertec Corporation published this content on 07 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2019 07:24:03 UTC
