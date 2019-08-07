Lasertec : Announcementof Dividend of Surplus (Year-End Dividend) （PDF：155KB）

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Lasertec Corporation
2-10-1Shin-yokohama,Kohoku-ku, Yokohama (Code 6920 / Tokyo Stock Exchange 1st Section)
Announcement of Dividend of Surplus (Year-End Dividend)
Yokohama, August 7, 2019 - Lasertec Corporation announced today that the Board of Directors decided on August 7, 2019 to pay a dividend of surplus to shareholders of record as of June 30, 2019, as described below. The decision is subject to approval of shareholders at the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders scheduled for September 27, 2019.
1. Details of Dividend
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Last Forecast of Dividend
|
|
|
Dividend of the Previous
|
|
|
|
|
This Announcement
|
|
|
|
|
Fiscal Year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(as of August 8, 2018)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Ended June 30, 2018)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Record Date
|
|
June 30, 2019
|
|
June 30, 2019
|
|
June 30, 2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dividend per
|
|
31 yen
|
|
23 yen
|
|
22 yen
|
|
Share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Amount of
|
|
1,397 million yen
|
|
－
|
|
991 million yen
|
|
Dividend
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Effective Date
|
|
September 30, 2019
|
|
－
|
|
September 27, 2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Source of
|
|
Retained earnings
|
|
－
|
|
Retained earnings
|
|
Dividend
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2. Reason
Our basic policy concerning profit distribution is to flexibly pay dividends based on performance while maintaining steady profit distribution to shareholders, with a consolidated annual dividend payout ratio of 35% being the guideline.
In accordance with this policy and based on the operating result of the fiscal year, we have decided to pay a year-end dividend of 31 yen per share, 8 yen higher than the last forecast amount of 23 yen per share. The total amount of annual dividends for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2019 will be 47 yen per share, an increase of 13 yen per share from the previous fiscal year, including the interim dividend (16 yen per share).
(Reference) Breakdown of Annual Dividends
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dividend per Share
|
|
|
|
Record Date
|
|
End of 2nd Quarter
|
|
End of Year
|
|
Total
|
|
This fiscal year
|
|
16 yen
|
|
31 yen
|
|
47 yen
|
|
(ended June 30, 2019)
|
|
|
(plan)
|
|
(plan)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Previous fiscal year
|
|
12 yen
|
|
22 yen
|
|
34 yen
|
|
(ended June 30, 2018)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Contact for Inquiries:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shu Uchiyama
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Managing Director and Chief Administrative Officer
|
|
|
|
|
Phone: +81-45-478-7111
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
https://www.lasertec.co.jp
|
|
|
|
|
|
Disclaimer
Lasertec Corporation published this content on 07 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2019 07:24:03 UTC