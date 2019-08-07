|
Lasertec : Fact Sheet 2019 （PDF：463KB）
08/07/2019 | 05:00am EDT
FACT SHEET 2019
2019年6月期
For the year ended June 30, 2019
2019
レーザーテック株式会社
Lasertec Corporation
事業概要
Business Overview
連結貸借対照表
Consolidated Balance Sheets
連結損益計算書
Consolidated Statements of Income
連結キャッシュフロー計算書
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
連結売上・製品別・地域別売上高の推移
Consolidated Net Sales / Net Sales by Product and Region
受注・受注残高・たな卸資産の推移
Orders, Amount and Outstanding / Inventories
連結財務データ
Consolidated Financial Data
連結キャッシュフロー・フリーキャッシュフローの推移
Consolidated Cash Flows / Free Cash Flows Information
設備投資・減価償却・R&Dの推移と従業員データ
Capital Expenditures, Depreciation and R&D / Employees Data
株価・株式情報
Stock Information
事業概要
Business Overview
会社概要 Corporate Information
商号
レーザーテック株式会社
Corporate Name
Lasertec Corporation
所在地
〒222-8552神奈川県横浜市港北区新横浜2-10-1
Headquarters
2-10-1Shin-yokohama,Kohoku-ku, Yokohama City,
222-8552 Japan
|
創業
昭和35年7月
Established
July, 1960
資本金
9億3,100万円 （2019年6月30日現在）
Capital
¥ 931 Million (as of June 30, 2019)
主要製品 Major Products and Services
半導体関連装置 Semiconductor-related products
マスク/マスクブランクス欠陥検査、ウェハ関連検査装置
Systems related to defect inspection/measurement of mask, maskblanks and wafer
その他 Other Products
FPD用マスク欠陥検査装置、レーザー顕微鏡など
Systems related to defect inspection of FPD mask, Confocal Microscope,
製品別売上高 Net Sales by Product
製品別売上高 Net Sales by Product FY6/19
半導体関連装置
サービス Services
Semiconductor-related
16.0%
products
68.7%
その他 Other Products
15.3%
連結貸借対照表
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(百万円/Million Yen)
2015/6
2016/6
2017/6
2018/6
2019/6
（資産の部）
Assets
資産合計
Total Assets
23,621
25,870
33,019
38,121
50,055
流動資産合計
Total Current assets
16,299
18,799
24,719
29,387
39,841
現金及び預金
Cash and deposits
6,613
8,030
9,805
10,176
13,185
受取手形及び売掛金
Notes and accounts receivable-trade
3,568
3,613
5,425
3,820
4,313
仕掛品
Work in process
3,669
4,392
6,540
10,317
15,479
原材料及び貯蔵品
Raw materials and supplies
793
1,224
1,260
2,115
3,278
繰延税金資産
Deferred tax assets
784
776
-
-
-
その他
Others
872
765
1,693
2,963
3,589
貸倒引当金
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(3)
(3)
(6)
(5)
(5)
固定資産合計
Noncurrent assets
7,322
7,070
8,300
8,733
10,214
有形固定資産合計
Total Property, plant and equipment
6,439
6,523
6,676
6,601
8,054
建物及び構築物
Buildings and structures
3,648
3,652
3,764
3,845
4,537
減価償却累計額
Accumulated depreciation
(1,726)
(1,823)
(1,875)
(1,974)
(2,079)
建物及び構築物（純額）
Buildings and structures, net
1,921
1,828
1,889
1,871
2,457
機械装置及び運搬具
Machinery, equipment and vehicles
147
147
264
385
1,307
減価償却累計額
Accumulated depreciation
(139)
(142)
(160)
(224)
(277)
機械装置及び運搬具（純額）
Machinery, equipment and vehicles, net
8
4
104
161
1,030
工具、器具及び備品
Tools, furniture and fixtures
1,047
1,333
1,568
1,593
1,797
減価償却累計額
Accumulated depreciation
(797)
(915)
(1,150)
(1,401)
(1,488)
工具、器具及び備品（純額）
Tools, furniture and fixtures, net
249
417
418
192
309
リース資産
leased asset
6
6
6
6
3
減価償却累計額
Accumulated depreciation
(1)
(2)
(4)
(5)
(0)
リース資産（純額）
leased asset,net
5
3
2
1
3
土地
Land
4,254
4,254
4,254
4,254
4,254
建設仮勘定
Construction in progress
-
14
7
121
-
無形固定資産
Intangible assets
33
48
173
534
462
投資その他の資産合計
Total Investments and other assets
849
497
1,450
1,597
1,696
投資有価証券
Investment securities
657
324
583
610
478
長期未収入金
Long-term accounts and receivable-other
146
73
-
-
-
繰延税金資産
Deferred tax assets
-
60
820
932
1,113
その他
Others
45
39
46
53
105
貸倒引当金
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(0)
(0)
(0)
(0)
(0)
連結貸借対照表
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(百万円/￥Million)
2015/6
2016/6
2017/6
2018/6
2019/6
(負債の部）
Liabilities
負債合計
Total liabilities
3,610
4,061
8,539
11,068
18,948
流動負債合計
Total Current liabilities
3,421
3,839
8,328
10,779
18,433
買掛金
Accounts payable-trade
964
909
1,627
1,392
1,843
未払法人税等
Income taxes payable
916
880
863
604
1,433
前受金
Advances received
668
1,071
4,301
7,318
12,234
役員賞与引当金
Provision for directors' bonuses
151
160
209
226
281
製品保証引当金
Provision for product warranties
228
196
288
321
327
品質補償引当金
Provision for quality compensation
-
-
-
-
230
その他
Others
492
622
1,038
916
2,081
固 定 負 債 合 計
Total Non-current liabilities
188
222
210
288
514
退職給付に係る負債
Net defined benefit liability
153
196
187
201
227
資産除去債務
Asset retirement obligations
-
-
-
-
218
その他
Others
34
25
23
87
67
(純資産の部）
Net assets
純資産合計
Total net assets
20,011
21,808
24,479
27,053
31,107
株主資本合計
Total Shareholders' equity
19,648
21,839
24,237
26,799
31,019
資本金
Capital stock
931
931
931
931
931
資本剰余金
Capital surplus
1,080
1,080
1,080
1,080
1,080
利益剰余金
|
Retained earnings
|
18,613
|
20,804
|
23,202
|
25,765
|
29,985
|
|
|
自己株式
|
Treasury stock
|
(976)
|
(976)
|
(976)
|
(976)
|
(977)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
その他の包括利益累計額合計
|
Total accumulated other comprehensive
|
341
|
(52)
|
220
|
232
|
66
|
|
|
income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
その他有価証券評価差額金
|
Valuation difference on available-for-sale
|
335
|
112
|
295
|
314
|
221
|
|
|
securities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
為替換算調整勘定
|
Foreign currency translation adjustments
|
5
|
(164)
|
(74)
|
(81)
|
(155)
|
|
|
新株予約権
|
Subscription rights to shares
|
21
|
21
|
21
|
21
|
21
|
|
|
負債純資産合計
|
Total liabilities and net assets
|
23,621
|
25,870
|
33,019
|
38,121
|
50,055
|
|
|