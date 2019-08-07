Lasertec : Fact Sheet 2019 （PDF：463KB）

Log in
08/07/2019 | 05:00am EDT

FACT SHEET 2019

20196月期

For the year ended June 30, 2019

2019

レーザーテック株式会社

Lasertec Corporation

目次

2

2

CONTENTS

  • 事業概要
    Business Overview
  • 連結貸借対照表
    Consolidated Balance Sheets
  • 連結損益計算書
    Consolidated Statements of Income
  • 連結キャッシュフロー計算書
    Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
  • 連結売上・製品別・地域別売上高の推移
    Consolidated Net Sales / Net Sales by Product and Region
  • 受注・受注残高・たな卸資産の推移
    Orders, Amount and Outstanding / Inventories
  • 連結財務データ
    Consolidated Financial Data
  • 連結キャッシュフロー・フリーキャッシュフローの推移
    Consolidated Cash Flows / Free Cash Flows Information
  • 設備投資・減価償却・R&Dの推移と従業員データ
    Capital Expenditures, Depreciation and R&D / Employees Data
  • 株価・株式情報
    Stock Information

事業概要

3

3

Business Overview

会社概要 Corporate Information

商号

レーザーテック株式会社

Corporate Name

Lasertec Corporation

所在地

222-8552神奈川県横浜市港北区新横浜2-10-1

Headquarters

2-10-1Shin-yokohama,Kohoku-ku, Yokohama City,

222-8552 Japan

創業

昭和357

Established

July, 1960

資本金

93,100万円 （2019630日現在）

Capital

¥ 931 Million (as of June 30, 2019)

主要製品 Major Products and Services

半導体関連装置 Semiconductor-related products

マスク/マスクブランクス欠陥検査、ウェハ関連検査装置

Systems related to defect inspection/measurement of mask, maskblanks and wafer

その他 Other Products

FPD用マスク欠陥検査装置、レーザー顕微鏡など

Systems related to defect inspection of FPD mask, Confocal Microscope,

製品別売上高 Net Sales by Product

製品別売上高 Net Sales by Product FY6/19

半導体関連装置

サービス Services

Semiconductor-related

16.0%

products

68.7%

その他 Other Products

15.3%

連結貸借対照表

4

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(百万円/Million Yen)

2015/6

2016/6

2017/6

2018/6

2019/6

（資産の部）

Assets

資産合計

Total Assets

23,621

25,870

33,019

38,121

50,055

流動資産合計

Total Current assets

16,299

18,799

24,719

29,387

39,841

現金及び預金

Cash and deposits

6,613

8,030

9,805

10,176

13,185

受取手形及び売掛金

Notes and accounts receivable-trade

3,568

3,613

5,425

3,820

4,313

仕掛品

Work in process

3,669

4,392

6,540

10,317

15,479

原材料及び貯蔵品

Raw materials and supplies

793

1,224

1,260

2,115

3,278

繰延税金資産

Deferred tax assets

784

776

-

-

-

その他

Others

872

765

1,693

2,963

3,589

貸倒引当金

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(3)

(3)

(6)

(5)

(5)

固定資産合計

Noncurrent assets

7,322

7,070

8,300

8,733

10,214

有形固定資産合計

Total Property, plant and equipment

6,439

6,523

6,676

6,601

8,054

建物及び構築物

Buildings and structures

3,648

3,652

3,764

3,845

4,537

減価償却累計額

Accumulated depreciation

(1,726)

(1,823)

(1,875)

(1,974)

(2,079)

建物及び構築物（純額）

Buildings and structures, net

1,921

1,828

1,889

1,871

2,457

機械装置及び運搬具

Machinery, equipment and vehicles

147

147

264

385

1,307

減価償却累計額

Accumulated depreciation

(139)

(142)

(160)

(224)

(277)

機械装置及び運搬具（純額）

Machinery, equipment and vehicles, net

8

4

104

161

1,030

工具、器具及び備品

Tools, furniture and fixtures

1,047

1,333

1,568

1,593

1,797

減価償却累計額

Accumulated depreciation

(797)

(915)

(1,150)

(1,401)

(1,488)

工具、器具及び備品（純額）

Tools, furniture and fixtures, net

249

417

418

192

309

リース資産

leased asset

6

6

6

6

3

減価償却累計額

Accumulated depreciation

(1)

(2)

(4)

(5)

(0)

リース資産（純額）

leased asset,net

5

3

2

1

3

土地

Land

4,254

4,254

4,254

4,254

4,254

建設仮勘定

Construction in progress

-

14

7

121

-

無形固定資産

Intangible assets

33

48

173

534

462

投資その他の資産合計

Total Investments and other assets

849

497

1,450

1,597

1,696

投資有価証券

Investment securities

657

324

583

610

478

長期未収入金

Long-term accounts and receivable-other

146

73

-

-

-

繰延税金資産

Deferred tax assets

-

60

820

932

1,113

その他

Others

45

39

46

53

105

貸倒引当金

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(0)

(0)

(0)

(0)

(0)

連結貸借対照表

5

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(百万円/Million)

2015/6

2016/6

2017/6

2018/6

2019/6

(負債の部）

Liabilities

負債合計

Total liabilities

3,610

4,061

8,539

11,068

18,948

流動負債合計

Total Current liabilities

3,421

3,839

8,328

10,779

18,433

買掛金

Accounts payable-trade

964

909

1,627

1,392

1,843

未払法人税等

Income taxes payable

916

880

863

604

1,433

前受金

Advances received

668

1,071

4,301

7,318

12,234

役員賞与引当金

Provision for directors' bonuses

151

160

209

226

281

製品保証引当金

Provision for product warranties

228

196

288

321

327

品質補償引当金

Provision for quality compensation

-

-

-

-

230

その他

Others

492

622

1,038

916

2,081

固 定 負 債 合 計

Total Non-current liabilities

188

222

210

288

514

退職給付に係る負債

Net defined benefit liability

153

196

187

201

227

資産除去債務

Asset retirement obligations

-

-

-

-

218

その他

Others

34

25

23

87

67

(純資産の部）

Net assets

純資産合計

Total net assets

20,011

21,808

24,479

27,053

31,107

株主資本合計

Total Shareholders' equity

19,648

21,839

24,237

26,799

31,019

資本金

Capital stock

931

931

931

931

931

資本剰余金

Capital surplus

1,080

1,080

1,080

1,080

1,080

利益剰余金

Retained earnings

18,613

20,804

23,202

25,765

29,985

自己株式

Treasury stock

(976)

(976)

(976)

(976)

(977)

その他の包括利益累計額合計

Total accumulated other comprehensive

341

(52)

220

232

66

income

その他有価証券評価差額金

Valuation difference on available-for-sale

335

112

295

314

221

securities

為替換算調整勘定

Foreign currency translation adjustments

5

(164)

(74)

(81)

(155)

新株予約権

Subscription rights to shares

21

21

21

21

21

負債純資産合計

Total liabilities and net assets

23,621

25,870

33,019

38,121

50,055

Disclaimer

Lasertec Corporation published this content on 07 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2019 08:59:10 UTC
