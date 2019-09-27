Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Lasertec : Notice of Resolutions Adopted at the 57th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders （PDF：114KB）

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/27/2019 | 05:08am EDT

Note: This document is a partial translation of the Japanese original and provided for reference purposes only. If there is any discrepancy between this translation and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

Securities Code: 6920

September 30, 2019

To Our Shareholders:

Osamu Okabayashi

President & Representative Director

Lasertec Corporation

2-10-1Shin-yokohama,Kohoku-ku,

Yokohama, Kanagawa

Notice of Resolutions Adopted at the 57th Ordinary General

Meeting of Shareholders

We hereby announce that the following reports and resolutions were presented and adopted at the 56th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Lasertec Corporation (the "Company") held on September 27, 2019.

Reports

1. The Business Report and the Consolidated Financial Statements for the 57th fiscal year (from July 1, 2018 to June 30, 2019), and the results of audits of the Consolidated Financial Statements by the Financial Auditor and the Audit & Supervisory Board

The contents of the above-mentioned Business Report and Consolidated Financial Statements were presented, and the results of audits were reported.

2. The Non-consolidated Financial Statements for the 57th fiscal year (from July 1, 2018 to June 30, 2019)

The contents of the above-mentioned Financial Statements were presented.

Resolutions

Proposal No. 1 Appropriation of Surplus

This proposal was approved as proposed. The year-end dividend was determined to be 31 yen per share.

Proposal No. 2 Election of Eight (8) Directors

This proposal was approved as proposed. All eight (8) nominees, Osamu Okabayashi, Haruhiko Kusunose, Shu Uchiyama, Koichi Moriizumi, Hirokazu Seki, Nobuhiro Kajikawa, Minoru

- 1 -

Ebihara, and Takayuki Shimomura, were elected as members of the Board of Directors, and each of them assumed the office accordingly. Three of them, Nobuhiro Kajikawa, Minoru Ebihara, and Takayuki Shimoyama, are Outside Directors.

Proposal No. 3 Election of One (1) Substitute Audit & Supervisory Board Member

This proposal was approved as proposed. Osamu Mizuno was elected as a Substitute Audit & Supervisory Board Member. If Osamu Mizuno becomes a full Audit & Supervisory Board Member, he will be an Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member.

Proposal No. 4 Payment of Bonuses to Directors

This proposal was approved as proposed. The total amount of bonuses to five Directors (not including Outside Directors) was determined to be ¥281,800,000 in consideration of the performance of the fiscal year under review and other factors.

Election of Representative Directors

At the Board of Directors meeting held after the conclusion of this General Meeting of Shareholders, Osamu Okabayashi was re-elected as President & Representative Director, and Haruhiko Kusunose was re-elected as Executive Vice President & Representative Director. Each of them assumed the office accordingly.

- 2 -

Disclaimer

Lasertec Corporation published this content on 27 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2019 09:07:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:38aKWAN ON : Supplemental and clarification announcement in relation to the discloseable and connected transaction at subsidiary level - acquisition of the entire issued shares of the project company
PU
05:38aCHINA DATANG RENEWABLE POWER : Announcement - public issue of corporate bonds
PU
05:38aBIOTAGE : Two New Methods for Extraction of a Steroid Hormone Panel from Human Urine
PU
05:38aCHINA CINDA ASSET MANAGEMENT : Notification Letter and Request Form to Non-Registered Shareholders - Notice of Publication of the 2019 Interim Report ("Current Corporate Communications")
PU
05:38aS CULTURE INTERNATIONAL : Sfc announcement - high concentration of shareholding
PU
05:33aCAREL INDUSTRIES S P A : acquires 100% of Enersol, Canadian distributor of humidification systems
PU
05:33aGLORIOUS PROPERTY : Notification Letter and Change Request Form to Registered Shareholders
PU
05:33aCHINA XLX FERTILISER : Notification letter and request form for non-registered shareholders
PU
05:33aCHINA CINDA ASSET MANAGEMENT : Notification Letter and Request Form to Registered Shareholders - Notice of Publication of the 2019 Interim Report ("Current Corporate Communications")
PU
05:33aFUNCOM N : announces mounts are finally coming to Conan Exiles
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC : Imperial Warns on Impact of Vaping Crackdown -- WSJ
2BMW AG : BMW not interested in settling EU cartel investigations - WirtschaftsWoche
3VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS : Wind turbine maker Vestas to lay off 600 people
4ICHIGO : Launch of Ichigo J.League Shareholder Program
5PENNON GROUP PLC : PENNON : Trading Statement

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group