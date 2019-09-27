Lasertec : Notice of Resolutions Adopted at the 57th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders （PDF：114KB）

Note: This document is a partial translation of the Japanese original and provided for reference purposes only. If there is any discrepancy between this translation and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

Securities Code: 6920

September 30, 2019

To Our Shareholders:

Osamu Okabayashi

President & Representative Director

Lasertec Corporation

2-10-1Shin-yokohama,Kohoku-ku,

Yokohama, Kanagawa

Notice of Resolutions Adopted at the 57th Ordinary General

Meeting of Shareholders

We hereby announce that the following reports and resolutions were presented and adopted at the 56th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Lasertec Corporation (the "Company") held on September 27, 2019.

Reports

1. The Business Report and the Consolidated Financial Statements for the 57th fiscal year (from July 1, 2018 to June 30, 2019), and the results of audits of the Consolidated Financial Statements by the Financial Auditor and the Audit & Supervisory Board

The contents of the above-mentioned Business Report and Consolidated Financial Statements were presented, and the results of audits were reported.

2. The Non-consolidated Financial Statements for the 57th fiscal year (from July 1, 2018 to June 30, 2019)

The contents of the above-mentioned Financial Statements were presented.

Resolutions

Proposal No. 1 Appropriation of Surplus

This proposal was approved as proposed. The year-end dividend was determined to be 31 yen per share.

Proposal No. 2 Election of Eight (8) Directors

This proposal was approved as proposed. All eight (8) nominees, Osamu Okabayashi, Haruhiko Kusunose, Shu Uchiyama, Koichi Moriizumi, Hirokazu Seki, Nobuhiro Kajikawa, Minoru