Lasertec : Presentation Material - Fiscal Year Ended June 2019 Financial Results （PDF：1,088KB）

08/08/2019 | 09:16pm EDT

Fiscal Year ended June 2019

Financial Results

August 9, 2019

Osamu Okabayashi

President, Lasertec Corporation

(Tokyo Stock Exchange 6920)

Contents

  1. Results of Fiscal Year ended June 2019
  2. Mid-TermBusiness Plan
  3. Forecast of Fiscal Year ending June 2020

Fiscal Year ended June 2019 (FY2019)

We achieved record-high sales, profits,

and orders

(Consolidated, in millions of yen)

FY2019

YoY change

Result

Last forecast

(Feb. 4, 2019)

Net Sales

28,769

+35.4%

28,000

Operating

7,941

+39.7%

6,500

Income

Net Income

5,933

+35.9%

5,000

Orders

44,449

+3.7%

39,000

Sales and Profits in Last 5 Years

We achieved record-high sales and profits for the third consecutive year while maintaining high profit margins.

(Consolidated, in millions of yen)

30,000

28,769

21,252

20,000

17,278

15,187 15,291

31.1%

29.0%

28.4%

27.6%

26.8%

10,000

4,901

5,685

7,941

4,722

4,428

4,366

5,933

3,534

2,953

3,227

0

FY2015

FY2016

FY2017

FY2018

FY2019

Sales

Operating income

Net income

Operating income margin

40%

30%

20%

10%

0%

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Lasertec Corporation published this content on 09 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2019 01:15:03 UTC
