Lasertec : Presentation Material - Fiscal Year Ended June 2019 Financial Results （PDF：1,088KB）

Fiscal Year ended June 2019
Financial Results
August 9, 2019
Osamu Okabayashi
President, Lasertec Corporation
(Tokyo Stock Exchange 6920)
Contents
-
Results of Fiscal Year ended June 2019
-
Mid-TermBusiness Plan
-
Forecast of Fiscal Year ending June 2020
-
Results of Fiscal Year ended June 2019
-
Mid-TermBusiness Plan
-
Forecast of Fiscal Year ending June 2020
Fiscal Year ended June 2019 (FY2019)
We achieved record-high sales, profits,
and orders
|
|
|
(Consolidated, in millions of yen)
|
|
|
|
|
|
FY2019
|
|
|
|
YoY change
|
|
|
Result
|
Last forecast
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Feb. 4, 2019)
|
|
|
|
|
Net Sales
|
28,769
|
+35.4%
|
28,000
|
|
|
|
|
Operating
|
7,941
|
+39.7%
|
6,500
|
Income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Income
|
5,933
|
+35.9%
|
5,000
|
|
|
|
|
Orders
|
44,449
|
+3.7%
|
39,000
|
|
|
|
Sales and Profits in Last 5 Years
We achieved record-high sales and profits for the third consecutive year while maintaining high profit margins.
(Consolidated, in millions of yen)
21,252
20,000
17,278
15,187 15,291
|
31.1%
|
|
29.0%
|
28.4%
|
|
|
27.6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
26.8%
|
|
|
|
10,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4,901
|
5,685
|
7,941
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4,722
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4,428
|
4,366
|
5,933
|
|
|
|
|
3,534
|
|
|
|
2,953
|
3,227
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FY2015
|
FY2016
|
FY2017
|
|
FY2018
|
FY2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sales
|
|
Operating income
|
|
Net income
|
|
Operating income margin
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Lasertec Corporation published this content on 09 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2019 01:15:03 UTC