Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Lasertec : Revision to Forecast of Financial Results for First Six Months of Fiscal Year

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/27/2018 | 08:35am CET

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Lasertec Corporation

2-10-1 Shin-yokohama, Kohoku-ku, Yokohama (Code 6920 / Tokyo Stock Exchange, 1st Section)

Revision to Forecast of Financial Results for First Six Months of Fiscal Year

Yokohama, December 27, 2018 - Lasertec Corporation today announced a revision to the forecast of consolidated financial results for the first six months of the fiscal year ending June 30, 2019 announced on August 8, 2018.

Revised Forecast of Consolidated Financial Results

The revised forecast of consolidated financial results for the first six months of the fiscal year ending June 30, 2019 (July 1, 2018 through December 31, 2018) is as follows.

In millions of yen (except net income per share)

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Net income attributable to owners of parent

Net income per share (yen)

Previous forecast (A)

14,300

3,300

3,300

2,600

57.66

New forecast as of this annoucement (B)

16,000

4,500

4,500

3,500

77.62

Change (B-A)

1,700

1,200

1,200

900

Percentage of change (%)

11.9

36.4

36.4

34.6

Reference

Results for the same period of last fiscal year (first six months of fiscal year ended June 30, 2018)

10,451

3,277

3,293

2,415

53.58

Reason for the revision

We expect to register sales in the first six months of the fiscal year ending June 30, 2019 for some of the products originally scheduled to be sold in the third quarter of the same fiscal year. The forecast of net sales for the first six months of the fiscal year, therefore, is revised as 16,000 million yen (an increase of 1,700 million yen from the previous forecast). We also expect higher profits because of the sales increase as well as because of favorable exchange rates-the Japanese yen being weaker than expected throughout the period. The forecast of profits is now revised as follows: 4,500 million yen in operating income (an increase of 1,200 million yen), 4,500 million yen in ordinary income (an increase of 1,200 million yen), and 3,500 million yen in net income (an increase of 900 million yen).

This is a revision to the forecast for the first six months of the fiscal year only, which is mainly due to the early realization of sales originally scheduled for the second six months of the same fiscal year. There is no change to the forecast for the full year ending June 30, 2019.

(Note) The forecast of financial results provided in this release is based on the information available to the company as of the date of announcement and on certain assumptions it has judged as reasonable. Actual results may differ materially from the forecast due to various factors.

Contact for Inquiries:

Shu Uchiyama

Managing Director and Chief Administrative Officer Phone: +81-45-478-7111 https://www.lasertec.co.jp

Disclaimer

Lasertec Corporation published this content on 27 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 December 2018 07:34:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:13aRENAULT : Urgent Headline News
AQ
09:10aNAMIBIAN RESOURCES : Positive Operational Update From Tilapia Drill
PU
09:10aLONMIN : Form 8.3 - Lonmin PLC
PU
09:10aPRO KAPITAL GRUPP : Financial Calendar 2019
AQ
09:07aEmpty shipyard and suicides as 'Hyundai Town' grapples with grim future
RE
09:07aCAPMAN OYJ : Share subscriptions based on CapMan Plc stock options 2013B and share subscription schedule for 2019
AQ
09:06aMGX Minerals Drills 44 Meters of 1700ppm Niobium at REN Niobium-Tantalum-Titanium-REE Project
GL
09:06aEARTHPORT : Agrees to GBP198 Million Offer From Visa
DJ
09:04aUTTARA FINANCE AND INVESTMENTS : Farmers Bank set for new identity amidst continued crisis
AQ
09:03aMEDDELELSE NR. 21/2018 : Finanskalender 2019
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SEABOARD CORP : Hog industry worldwide getting slaughtered in trade war
2KIA MOTORS CORPORATION : Empty shipyard and suicides as 'Hyundai Town' grapples with grim future
3BEIJING DABEINONG TECHNOLOGY GRP CO : BEIJING DABEINONG TECHNOLOGY : Inside China's strategy in the soybean t..
4ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO. : Most shorted stocks log record gain as Wall Street surges
5ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS : Big discounts fail to draw UK shoppers to post-Christmas sales

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.