Lasertec : Revision to Forecast of Financial Results for First Six Months of Fiscal Year

Lasertec Corporation

Code 6920 / Tokyo Stock Exchange, 1st Section

Revision to Forecast of Financial Results for First Six Months of Fiscal Year

Yokohama, December 27, 2018 - Lasertec Corporation today announced a revision to the forecast of consolidated financial results for the first six months of the fiscal year ending June 30, 2019 announced on August 8, 2018.



Revised Forecast of Consolidated Financial Results

The revised forecast of consolidated financial results for the first six months of the fiscal year ending June 30, 2019 (July 1, 2018 through December 31, 2018) is as follows.

In millions of yen (except net income per share)

Net sales Operating income Ordinary income Net income attributable to owners of parent Net income per share (yen) Previous forecast (A) 14,300 3,300 3,300 2,600 57.66 New forecast as of this annoucement (B) 16,000 4,500 4,500 3,500 77.62 Change (B-A) 1,700 1,200 1,200 900 Percentage of change (%) 11.9 36.4 36.4 34.6 Reference Results for the same period of last fiscal year (first six months of fiscal year ended June 30, 2018) 10,451 3,277 3,293 2,415 53.58

Reason for the revision

We expect to register sales in the first six months of the fiscal year ending June 30, 2019 for some of the products originally scheduled to be sold in the third quarter of the same fiscal year. The forecast of net sales for the first six months of the fiscal year, therefore, is revised as 16,000 million yen (an increase of 1,700 million yen from the previous forecast). We also expect higher profits because of the sales increase as well as because of favorable exchange rates-the Japanese yen being weaker than expected throughout the period. The forecast of profits is now revised as follows: 4,500 million yen in operating income (an increase of 1,200 million yen), 4,500 million yen in ordinary income (an increase of 1,200 million yen), and 3,500 million yen in net income (an increase of 900 million yen).

This is a revision to the forecast for the first six months of the fiscal year only, which is mainly due to the early realization of sales originally scheduled for the second six months of the same fiscal year. There is no change to the forecast for the full year ending June 30, 2019.

(Note) The forecast of financial results provided in this release is based on the information available to the company as of the date of announcement and on certain assumptions it has judged as reasonable. Actual results may differ materially from the forecast due to various factors.

Contact for Inquiries:

Shu Uchiyama

Managing Director and Chief Administrative Officer Phone: +81-45-478-7111 https://www.lasertec.co.jp