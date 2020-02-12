Log in
News  >  Companies  >  All News

Last Chance for Animals Applauds Joaquin Phoenix for his Academy Award Speech

02/12/2020 | 01:08pm EST

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Joaquin Phoenix took aim at the cruel practices of dairy farming in his Sunday night Oscars speech for Best Actor in a Leading Role for “Joker.” The statement was welcomed by the animal rights community and applauded by Chris DeRose, President & Founder of Last Chance for Animals (LCA).

Earlier, Phoenix supported LCA by appearing in a poignant advocacy campaign to support the organizations’ efforts at ending animal research cruelty. 

“Joaquin Phoenix’ speech granted a voice to the voiceless animals that suffer each day in cages, stalls and barns throughout the world,” said Chris DeRose, President & Founder of Last Chance for Animals. “Phoenix’ statement was an affirmation for every conscientious consumer who cares about the lives and well-being of animals.” 

Animal Activists applauded Phoenix following the Oscars and noted that his statement resonated publicly as #JoaquinPhoenix continued to trend on Twitter two days after the curtain fell on the 2020 Oscars.

Phoenix’ statement read, “We go into the natural world and we plunder it for its resources. We feel entitled to artificially inseminate a cow and steal her baby, even though her cries of anguish are unmistakable, Then, we take her milk that’s intended for her calf and we put it in our coffee and our cereal.”

ABOUT LAST CHANCE FOR ANIMALS:
LCA is an international non-profit organization dedicated to eliminating animal exploitation through education, investigations, legislation, and public awareness campaigns. Since its formation in 1984, LCA has succeeded as one of the nation's pioneer animal advocacy groups. LCA's educational and public outreach programs have empowered the public to make positive changes for animals in their communities. For more information, visit https://www.lcanimal.org/.

CONTACT: Kevin Mercuri
kevin@propheta.com

A video associated with this press release is available at the following address: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/099c2a0d-0f6b-4726-b748-4e65b391c7cb


