Last Chance for Animals Calls for Closure of Santa Anita Park Racetrack After 22nd Horse Death in 3 Months

LOS ANGELES, March 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Last Chance for Animals (LCA) is calling for the closure of Santa Anita Park racetrack in Southern California following the death of 3-year-old filly Princess Lili B, who was euthanized after suffering a serious injury on Thursday, March 14, while working out at the track. This marks the 22nd horse to die at the track since the season started in December 2018.



Yesterday, Santa Anita Park announced major reforms would be taking place – including banning jockeys’ whips and horse doping on race days – however, the fact remains that 197 horses have now died at Santa Anita racetrack over the past five years.

“People involved in the race horse industry say one death is too many and they love the animals and take care of them like they are family – but horses have no say when they are run until they drop dead or break their legs,” says Chris DeRose, President and Founder of LCA. He adds, “No more suffering; no more killings; no more horse racetracks! It’s time for them to start closing down, just like the dog racing tracks that once swept across the country.”

The California Horse Racing Board’s mission is “to ensure the integrity, viability, and safety of the California horse racing industry.” The Board is set to meet on March 21 to discuss the recent horse deaths at Santa Anita Park. LCA is calling on the Board to permanently close the racetrack.

LCA is an international non-profit organization dedicated to eliminating animal exploitation through education, investigations, legislation, and public awareness campaigns. Since its formation in 1984, LCA has succeeded as one of the nation's pioneer animal advocacy groups. LCA's educational and public outreach programs have empowered the public to make positive changes for animals in their communities. For more information, visit https://www.lcanimal.org/ .

