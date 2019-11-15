Last Chance for Animals To Hold 33rd Annual Fur-Free Friday Protest In Beverly Hills

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Last Chance for Animals (LCA) and a coalition of animal rights organizations—including Animal Defenders International, Chino Cow Save, CompassionWorks International, Direct Action Everywhere, In Defense of Animals, Los Angeles Animal Save, Orange County Animal Liberation, and People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA)—will be joined by actress Donna D’Errico and countless supporters to protest the sale of fur products along Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills as part of the annual Fur-Free Friday observance on November 29, 2019.



Each year, millions of fur-bearing animals are raised in horrific conditions on farms only to be brutally killed for the sake of fashion. In October 2019, Governor Newsom signed AB 44 into law to outlaw the sale and manufacture of new fur products statewide, making California the first state in the nation to enact such a ban. The new law, which is a monumental victory for fur-bearing animals, goes into effect in January 2023.

This year, the Fur-Free Friday demonstration—held on one of the busiest shopping days of the year—aims to urge retailers still selling fur to commit to going fur-free immediately, and not just in California but worldwide. Protesters will also educate consumers about the inherent cruelty of the fur industry and the impact they can create by supporting cruelty-free brands.

WHEN: Friday, November 29, 2019 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm PST

WHERE: Demonstrators will gather at Beverly Gardens Park at the northwest corner of N. Beverly Dr. and Santa Monica Blvd. in Beverly Hills before marching down Rodeo Drive along the protest route.

ABOUT LAST CHANCE FOR ANIMALS:

LCA is an international non-profit organization dedicated to eliminating animal exploitation through education, investigations, legislation, and public awareness campaigns. Since its formation in 1984, LCA has succeeded as one of the nation's pioneer animal advocacy groups. LCA's educational and public outreach programs have empowered the public to make positive changes for animals in their communities. For more information, visit https://www.lcanimal.org/ .

MEDIA CONTACT

Audrey Harvey

campaigns@lcanimal.org | 310-271-6096 x 27

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/46cb7760-8c66-4c06-9f66-6daddf763b97.



