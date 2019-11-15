Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Last Chance for Animals To Hold 33rd Annual Fur-Free Friday Protest In Beverly Hills

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/15/2019 | 04:32pm EST

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Last Chance for Animals (LCA) and a coalition of animal rights organizations—including Animal Defenders International, Chino Cow Save, CompassionWorks International, Direct Action Everywhere, In Defense of Animals, Los Angeles Animal Save, Orange County Animal Liberation, and People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA)—will be joined by actress Donna D’Errico and countless supporters to protest the sale of fur products along Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills as part of the annual Fur-Free Friday observance on November 29, 2019.

Each year, millions of fur-bearing animals are raised in horrific conditions on farms only to be brutally killed for the sake of fashion. In October 2019, Governor Newsom signed AB 44 into law to outlaw the sale and manufacture of new fur products statewide, making California the first state in the nation to enact such a ban. The new law, which is a monumental victory for fur-bearing animals, goes into effect in January 2023.

This year, the Fur-Free Friday demonstration—held on one of the busiest shopping days of the year—aims to urge retailers still selling fur to commit to going fur-free immediately, and not just in California but worldwide. Protesters will also educate consumers about the inherent cruelty of the fur industry and the impact they can create by supporting cruelty-free brands.

WHEN: Friday, November 29, 2019 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm PST

WHERE: Demonstrators will gather at Beverly Gardens Park at the northwest corner of N. Beverly Dr. and Santa Monica Blvd. in Beverly Hills before marching down Rodeo Drive along the protest route.

ABOUT LAST CHANCE FOR ANIMALS:
LCA is an international non-profit organization dedicated to eliminating animal exploitation through education, investigations, legislation, and public awareness campaigns. Since its formation in 1984, LCA has succeeded as one of the nation's pioneer animal advocacy groups. LCA's educational and public outreach programs have empowered the public to make positive changes for animals in their communities. For more information, visit https://www.lcanimal.org/.

MEDIA CONTACT
Audrey Harvey
campaigns@lcanimal.org | 310-271-6096 x 27

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/46cb7760-8c66-4c06-9f66-6daddf763b97.

 

Primary Logo

LCA's Fur-Free Friday

Last Chance for Animals To Hold 33rd Annual Fur-Free Friday Protest In Beverly Hills

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:02pBARKERVILLE GOLD MINES : Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Business Combination with Osisko Gold Royalties
AQ
05:02pMAJOR LEAGUE FOOTBALL INC : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year (form 8-K)
AQ
05:01pAPPLE : removes vaping apps from App Store
AQ
05:01pARTIS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : Announces Monthly Cash Distribution
AQ
05:01pMAGNOLIA COLOMBIA LTD : . Announces Proposed Reverse Takeover Transaction
AQ
05:01pNORTHVIEW APARTMENT REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : REIT Announces November 2019 Distribution
AQ
05:01pFIRST NATIONAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION : Announces November and Special Dividend Payment
AQ
05:01pDELPHI ENERGY CORP. : Announces Senior Secured Noteholders and Shareholders Approve Recapitalization Transaction and Management Changes
AQ
05:01pQUEBEC PRECIOUS METALS : Provides Update on $6.5 Million Bought Deal Private Placement
AQ
05:01pEUROPEAN RESIDENTIAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : ERES REIT Declares November 2019 Monthly Distribution
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Global stocks rally, oil gains on revived U.S.-China trade hopes
2HYUNDAI MOTOR CO : Automakers around world await Trump tariff decision
3ELEKTA : ELEKTA : announces preliminary Q2 results and updated guidance for fiscal year 2019/20
4SIMCORP : SIMCORP : reports revenue growth of 29% and EBIT margin of 29% for the first nine months of 2019, an..
5HEMFOSA FASTIGHETER AB (PUBL) : HEMFOSA FASTIGHETER PUBL : Statement from the board of directors of Hemfosa in..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group