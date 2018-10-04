Log in
Last Chance to Register: Beyond Celiac Global Webinar

10/04/2018

Philadelphia, PA, Oct. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thousands have registered for the upcoming live webcast of the Second Annual Beyond Celiac Global Research Symposium. Others who are interested should act quickly – the date is fast approaching.

0_medium_15thanniversarylogo.png


The Symposium will take place Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018, 6:00-7:30 p.m. Registrations must be made by signing up at www.BeyondCeliac.org/symposium to ensure access to the free webcast.

Leading celiac disease experts will detail the latest findings on the role of the immune system – the body’s chief defense mechanism, as well as ground-breaking research into the gut mcrobiome, and other break-throughs in clinical trials. In addition, the panelists will answer questions submitted in advance from webcast viewers and from the live audience.

Worldwide, approximately one in 100 people — about one percent — has celiac disease, genetic autoimmune disease that damages the small intestine when gluten is ingested. Though the diagnosis rate appears to be increasing in the UK, researchers estimate that 83% of Americans with celiac disease are undiagnosed or misdiagnosed with other conditions. Currently, there is no treatment for celiac disease beyond the gluten-free diet, which is burdensome and frequently insufficient.

The Beyond Celiac Research Symposium panel includes:

Moderator:

  • Marie Robert, M.D., Chief Scientific Officer at Beyond Celiac and professor of pathology at Yale School of Medicine. Dr. Robert is a nationally recognized gastrointestinal and pancreaticobiliary surgical pathologist and director of Yale’s Program in Gastrointestinal Pathology.

Panelists:

  • Ciaran Kelly, MD, Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School and Director of Gastroenterology Training at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, and an internationally recognized expert in the diagnosis and management of celiac disease.
  • Maureen M. Leonard, MD, MMSc, Clinical Director of the Center for Celiac Research and Treatment at MassGeneral Hospital for Children and Instructor of Pediatrics at Harvard Medical School. She is part of a groundbreaking study of how the microbiomes of infants who have relatives with celiac disease contribute to celiac disease development.
  • Stephen D Miller, PhD, internationally recognized researcher on pathogenesis and regulation of autoimmune disease and Professor of Microbiology-Immunology at Northwestern University’s Feinberg School of Medicine.

The symposium is funded in part by the following sponsors: Alice & Will Bast; Dilworth Paxson LLP; Goldman Sachs Gives/C. Kane Brenan; Independence Blue Cross; Raynier Institute & Foundation; Sarena Snider, Fred Shabel and the Directors of The Snider Foundation; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited.

Media access to the live event in Philadelphia can be arranged through Claire Baker, Beyond Celiac Director of Communications. The webcast is free, but registration is required. Beyond Celiac urges interested persons to visit www.BeyondCeliac.org/symposium to register today.

About Beyond Celiac

Beyond Celiac unites with patients and partners to drive diagnosis, advance research and accelerate the discovery of new treatments and a cure.

A 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, Beyond Celiac envisions a world in which people with celiac disease can live healthy lives free from social stigma and fear of gluten exposure – A world Beyond Celiac. For more information, contact Claire Baker: cbaker@beyondceliac.org or (215) 325-1306, ext. 111.

Claire Baker
Beyond Celiac`
215-325-1306 ext. 111
cbaker@beyondceliac.org

© GlobeNewswire 2018
