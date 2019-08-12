Last Minute Addition to D23 Expo!

National Geographic Offers D23 Expo Fans the Exclusive First Look at Scripted Series The Right Stuff

Adaptation of Tom Wolfe’s Bestseller Recounts Pioneering Chapter of Historic U.S. Space Race

Cast Attending Include:

Jake McDorman as “Alan Shepard”

Colin O’Donoghue as “Lt. Gordon Cooper”

Aaron Staton as “Wally Schirra”

Michael Trotter as “Gus Grissom”

Micah Stock as “Deke Slayton”

James Lafferty as “Scott Carpenter”

With Special Guest Moderator, Retired NASA Astronaut Nicole Stott

Throughout the Weekend, National Geographic’s Beneath the Blue: An Interactive Underwater Experience Will Take Attendees on a 360º Immersive Journey Through the Oceans

Blast off at Disney’s D23 Expo as National Geographic presents an exclusive sneak peek of scripted series The Right Stuff, based on Tom Wolfe’s bestselling novel that spotlighted the historical Mercury 7 astronauts. Join Jake McDorman (“What We Do in the Shadows,” “Lady Bird”), Colin O’Donoghue (“Once Upon a Time,” “Carrie Pilby,” “The Rite”), Aaron Staton (“Narcos: Mexico,” “Castle Rock”), Michael Trotter (“Underground,” “The Evening Hour”), Micah Stock (“Brittany Runs a Marathon,” “Escape at Dannemora”) and James Lafferty (“The Haunting of Hill House,” “Small Town Crime”) as they give fans the first look at the early days of production on the series.

The Right Stuff fan experiences will launch Saturday, Aug. 24, with a cast autograph signing and meet-and-greet at Talent Central from 12:45 to 1:45 p.m. Then, over at Center Stage from 2:30 to 3 p.m., the cast will sit down with special guest moderator, retired NASA astronaut Nicole Stott, for an out-of-this-world Q&A and first look at the series. Immediately following, from 3 to 3:50 p.m. at the Walt Disney Television booth, fans will get another chance to meet and take pictures with the cast and Stott. Finally, at 4:30 p.m., the cast will serve as Grand Marshalls for the D23 Street Party, leading the festive indoor parade across the show room floor inside the convention center.

The first season of The Right Stuff, which uses Wolfe’s book as its starting point, starts at the height of the Cold War. To combat a national sentiment of fear and decline, the U.S. government conceives of NASA’s Project Mercury, igniting a space race with the Soviets and making instant celebrities of a handful of the military’s adrenaline-fueled test pilots. These individuals, who come to be known as the Mercury Seven, are forged into heroes long before they have achieved a single heroic act. At the heart of a historic drama populated by deeply human characters, two archrivals — Maj. John Glenn and Alan Shepard — jockey to be the first man in space. Production began last month in Cocoa Beach, Florida, and will premiere globally on National Geographic in 2020.

As previously announced, National Geographic will be joining Disney’s D23 Expo show floor for the first time, delivering unique experiences that inspire curiosity and exploration for fans of all ages. From free solo climbing to the top of El Capitan to exploring the “why” behind the “wow” behind our gray matter, National Geographic will immerse fans in adventure, ignite their curiosities about the world and surprise them with stories unlike any they’ve seen before, harnessing the spirit of the iconic yellow border. Details for talent appearances and special signings will be made available on the D23 Expo app, which will also include the following:

Friday, Aug. 23, from 1 to 2 p.m.: Book signing with legendary rock climber Alex Honnold , featured in the Academy Award-winning film Free Solo

, featured in the Academy Award-winning film Saturday, Aug. 24, from 10 to 11 a.m.: WOMEN OF IMPACT: Meet the Nat Geo Explorers Changing the World on Stage 28, featuring women on the front lines of exploration, conservation and storytelling

on Stage 28, featuring women on the front lines of exploration, conservation and storytelling Saturday, Aug. 24, from 4 to 5 p.m.: Puppies and meet-and-greet with Dr. Jan Pol from Nat Geo WILD’s No. 1 series, The Incredible Dr. Pol

from Nat Geo WILD’s No. 1 series, Sunday, Aug. 25, from 11 a.m. to noon: Meet Sue Aikens from multiple Emmy award-winning series Life Below Zero

from multiple Emmy award-winning series Sunday, Aug. 25, from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.: Power Up Your Brain With Keegan-Michael Key at the D23 Expo Arena as Key (“The Lion King,” “Toy Story 4”) ignites your brain power and plays some fun, mind-bending, interactive challenges to show you the “why” behind the “wow”

at the D23 Expo Arena as Key (“The Lion King,” “Toy Story 4”) ignites your brain power and plays some fun, mind-bending, interactive challenges to show you the “why” behind the “wow” Sunday, Aug. 25, from 2 to 3 p.m.: After jumpstarting your brain, meet & greet with Keegan- Michael Key, host of Brain Games

In addition, throughout the weekend on the show floor, National Geographic is also creating a unique fan experience — Beneath the Blue: An Interactive Underwater Journey. Our breathtaking underwater world will lead attendees on a journey through the oceans. They’ll be transported below the waves in a 360º immersive experience with unique animal sculptures crafted from reclaimed ocean plastics.

Single-day tickets for Sunday of D23 Expo 2019 are available for $89 for one-day adult admission and $69 for children ages 3-9. Gold Members of D23: The Official Disney Fan Club can purchase tickets for $79 for a one-day adult admission and $59 for children ages 3-9. Single-day Friday and Saturday tickets, as well as three-day passes, are sold out. For more information on tickets and D23 Expo 2019, visit D23Expo.com.

