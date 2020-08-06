Log in
Lasting Social Change is Within Reach

08/06/2020 | 10:12am EDT

Los Angeles, Aug. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Change creates anxiety, fear, discomfort but also hope. Dr. Michele Nealon, the president of The Chicago School of Professional Psychology and a clinical psychologist with decades of experience explains in a new blog that the uncertainty and upheaval we're experiencing could also bring true social change.

"I believe that the defining moment in our evolution as a society is within our reach," Dr. Nealon explains. "Most of us are born with empathy—with a genuine capacity to care for one another. We can only put up with the agonies of today—the inequality, the hate, the injustice and the divisiveness—for so long.  It’s time to define our new normal."

Blog excerpt:
It’s difficult for most of us to contemplate a future beyond Fall 2020, or maybe Spring 2021. We find ourselves entangled in a web of uncertainties surrounding COVID-19, a burgeoning mental health pandemic, raised awareness of systemic racism, rampant unemployment and a festering political divide. However, everywhere you look, you can find bits of evidence that we as a society are finally “getting it.” Black Lives Matter is no longer a battle cry just for people of color; it has been taken up by millions of protesters—from millennials to baby boomers—across the country.

Similarly, the lack of national leadership in the face of the most perilous health crisis in recent history has brought its own calls for social change. Across the country, local leaders—governors and mayors—have purposefully disregarded “guidance” from Washington, choosing instead to follow data and science in leading their residents to a safer place.

Bit by bit, we are experiencing a seismic shift in awareness, in attitude, in values.

###

Dr. Michele Nealon leads one of the most successful non-profit professional graduate schools in the nation, directing campuses across the country that educate more than 6,000 students in the fields of psychology and related behavioral sciences as well as nursing and other healthcare careers. Her full blog and other writings can be found here.

 

Victor Abalos
The Chicago School of Professional Psychology
818.321.5371
vabalos@thechicagoschool.edu

© GlobeNewswire 2020
