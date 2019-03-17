Late-Breaking Data Reinforces How the HeartFlow Analysis Can Help Physicians Precisely Stratify Heart Disease Patients and Deliver More Personalized Care

Late-breaking results presented and published today confirm that the
HeartFlow® FFRct Analysis enables physicians to efficiently
identify which patients despite symptoms suggestive of coronary artery
disease (CAD) have a low risk of adverse cardiovascular events and can
safely avoid invasive testing out to one year. These results from the
ADVANCE trial were presented as a late breaking trial during the
American College of Cardiology’s (ACC) 68th Annual Scientific
Session and simultaneously published in the Journal of the American
College of Cardiology (JACC): Cardiovascular Imaging.
In the ADVANCE study of more than 5,000 patients, clinicians used FFRct
values from the HeartFlow Analysis to help determine patients’ risk of
adverse cardiovascular events and decide upon management plans. The vast
majority of the patients who had a negative HeartFlow Analysis received
medical therapy and did not receive invasive testing or treatment. At
one-year, patients in this group had a significantly low rate (0.2%) of
cardiovascular death or heart attack (myocardial infarction). In
comparison, the rate of cardiovascular death or heart attack was four
times higher in patients with a positive HeartFlow Analysis, many of
whom required invasive management. These results demonstrate that
patients identified as lower risk for adverse events may be safely
treated with medications alone and avoid invasive management.
Importantly, these patients had low rates of revascularization (stenting
or bypass surgery) through 90 days and negligible need for
revascularization thereafter.
“These findings provide reassurance regarding the safety of patient
management utilizing a FFRct-guided decision pathway, particularly in
lower-risk patients who did not undergo an invasive evaluation,” said
Manesh Patel, MD, FACC, Chief, Division of Cardiology, Department of
Medicine, Duke University School of Medicine, Duke University Health
System. “By adding the HeartFlow FFRct to our available resources for
diagnosing stable coronary disease, we are able to provide patients with
better care as we efficiently evaluate risk in patients getting a
coronary CTA, more precisely stratify patients and improve efficiency in
the cath lab.”
The HeartFlow Analysis is a non-invasive, cardiac test for stable
symptomatic patients with CAD, the leading cause of death worldwide.
Starting with a standard coronary computed tomography angiogram (CTA),
the HeartFlow Analysis creates a digital, personalized 3D model of the
heart and provides FFRct values along the coronary arteries. This
information helps physicians evaluate the impact a blockage may be
having on blood flow and determine the best treatment for each patient.
A positive FFRct value (≤0.80) indicates that a coronary blockage is
impeding blood flow to the heart muscle to a degree which may warrant
invasive management.
In the ADVANCE Registry, patients from the United States, Japan, Europe
and Canada underwent a coronary CTA, and when additional information was
needed, a HeartFlow Analysis was ordered. The added information
contained in the HeartFlow Analysis led physicians to reconsider and
change management plans for two-thirds of their patients. Some who were
originally scheduled to receive a coronary stent or bypass operation
were safely able to avoid the procedure and be treated with medications
alone, while others who would have received medications were redirected
to stenting or bypass surgery.
“The one-year results from ADVANCE are largely unchanged from the
previously-presented 90-day results, which reinforces the durable
utility of using coronary CTA as a front-line diagnostic test and
incorporating the HeartFlow Analysis in a real-world patient
population,” said Campbell Rogers, MD, FACC, chief medical officer,
HeartFlow. “By providing functional information, the HeartFlow Analysis
is able to complement the anatomical information provided by a coronary
CTA and enable the physician to have a more complete picture of the
patient’s heart health, and thus provide more personalized care for the
patient.”
About the HeartFlow FFRct Analysis
Data from a patient’s non-invasive coronary CTA are securely uploaded
from the hospital’s system to HeartFlow’s software application running
in the AWS cloud. HeartFlow leverages deep learning and highly trained
analysts to create a personalized, digital 3D model of the patient’s
coronary arteries. The HeartFlow Analysis then uses powerful computer
algorithms to solve millions of complex equations to simulate blood flow
and assess the impact of blockages on coronary blood flow. The HeartFlow
Analysis is provided via a secure online interface to offer actionable
information to enable clinicians to determine the optimal course of
treatment.
The HeartFlow Analysis offers the highest diagnostic performance
available from a non-invasive test.1 To date, clinicians
around the world have used the HeartFlow Analysis for more than 30,000
patients to aid in the diagnosis of heart disease.
About HeartFlow, Inc.
HeartFlow, Inc. is a medical technology company uniquely positioned at
the intersection of advanced artificial intelligence and healthcare to
transform how heart disease is diagnosed and treated. Our non-invasive
HeartFlow FFRct Analysis leverages deep learning to create a
personalized 3D model of the heart. By using this model, clinicians can
better evaluate the impact a blockage has on blood flow and determine
the best treatment for patients. Our technology is reflective of our
Silicon Valley roots and incorporates decades of scientific evidence
with the latest advances in artificial intelligence. The HeartFlow FFRct
Analysis is commercially available in the United States, Canada, Europe
and Japan. For more information, visit www.heartflow.com.
