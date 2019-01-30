Latécoère : Announces 2018 Revenues of  659.2 Million, up 3.1% Like-for-Like

Regulatory News:
Latécoère (Paris:LAT), a tier 1 partner to major international aircrafts
manufacturers, announces the publication of its Q4 and FY revenues, for
the year end December 31, 2018.
|
|
|
30 September YTD
|
|
Q4
|
|
Total Year
|
(in M€)
|
|
2018
|
|
2017 ¹
|
|
Change
|
|
Like-
for-like
change
|
|
2018
|
|
2017 ¹
|
|
Change
|
|
Like-
for-like
change
|
|
2018
|
|
2017 ¹
|
|
Change
|
|
Like-
for-like
change
|
Aerostructures
|
|
270,1
|
|
304,2
|
|
-11,2%
|
|
-7,7%
|
|
114,1
|
|
92,8
|
|
23,0%
|
|
22,7%
|
|
384,2
|
|
397,0
|
|
-3,2%
|
|
-0,2%
|
Interconnection Systems
|
|
200,5
|
|
192,3
|
|
4,2%
|
|
7,8%
|
|
74,6
|
|
68,1
|
|
9,5%
|
|
8,7%
|
|
275,0
|
|
260,4
|
|
5,6%
|
|
7,9%
|
Total Revenue
|
|
470,6
|
|
496,5
|
|
-5,2%
|
|
-1,6%
|
|
188,7
|
|
160,9
|
|
17,3%
|
|
16,7%
|
|
659,2
|
|
657,4
|
|
0,3%
|
|
3,1%
(1) Restated for the application of IFRS 15, effective as of 1 January
2018
As of December 31, 2018, revenues of Latécoère amounted to € 659.2
million, up +0.3% compared to 2017 and +3.1% at constant exchange rates.
In Q4, revenue grew by +17.3% to € 188.7 million. This solid performance
confirms the good growth momentum of the Interconnection Systems
division and reflects the expected catch-up effects of the
Aerostructures division.
By division, Aerostructures revenues for 2018 were stable at constant
exchange rates, with revenues of € 384.2 million (-3.2% as reported),
supported by significant volumes of the A320, Boeing 787 and increased
deliveries of the Falcon 7X / 8X. Throughout the year, these programs
offset declines in the pace of the Embraer E1, A330 and A380 programs.
The Interconnection Systems division recorded strong growth of +7.9% in
2018 at constant exchange rates and +5.6% in published data. Q4 growth
of +8.7% at constant exchange rates confirms that new projects, such as
the Mitsubishi MRJ and cabin activity, as well as order volumes of
Airbus A320 and A350, more than offset declines related to the A380 and
A330.
2020 Transformation Plan
In 2018, Latécoère made significant steps towards the fulfilment of its
Transformation 2020 plan by finalising several key milestones in France,
India and Bulgaria. Following the inauguration of its digitised,
connected and automated 4.0 production plant in Toulouse-Montredon, the
Group also received in the fourth quarter of 2018 the necessary
authorisations to launch the second part of the work. This new phase
involves an extension of 3,000 m² of the site to accommodate the surface
treatment and painting activities that will start in 2020.
In addition, manufacturing transfers are continuing between the Czech
and Bulgarian sites. The extension of the Bulgarian site has been
confirmed and will be completed in 2019.
Good business momentum and operational excellence
The sales momentum which started in 2017 has continued into 2018 and was
recently recognised when Latécoère secured new Build-to-Print contracts
with new customers, who are world leaders in their field. Given the
level of sustained commercial activity, the Group is confident in its
ability to win new markets in 2019.
In addition, the operational issues created by the necessity to quickly
replace a major supplier were overcome in the 4th quarter.
Outlook
Latécoère confirms its outlook. In 2019, the Group is expected to
deliver significant organic growth in sales, excluding currency effects,
and implement significant investments to finalize the Transformation
2020 plan. Due to the start-up costs of the Interconnection Systems
division and progress towards the Transformation 2020 plan in the
Aerostructures division, the Group will generate a positive recurring
operating margin and a negative operating free cash flow.
Events occurring after the end of the 2018 financial year
Share buyback program linked to stock allocation plans for employees
On January 18, 2019, Latécoère's Board of Directors made the decision to
launch a share buy-back program intended to cover the free employee
share plan, and the long-term incentive plan for the Group’s management
team and thus avoid any dilution for shareholders. This program covers
1.4 million shares, under the framework of 7,5% of the company equity
set out during the General Shareholders' Meeting on May 14, 2018 in its
eleventh resolution. It will be carried out by an investment services
provider, subject to market conditions, between February 1, 2019 and
December 31, 2019.
Creation of an ad hoc committee to support the strategic advancement
of the Group and appointment of a Lead Independent Director
On January 18, 2019, the Board of Directors also decided to create an ad
hoc committee to support the strategic advancement of the Group and to
appoint Claire Dreyfus-Cloarec as Lead Independent Director. This ad hoc
committee will be responsible for evaluating all the opportunities for
Latécoère in terms of external development strategy as well as any other
type of operation or business opportunity. This committee may, if
considered necessary, receive help in carrying out its duties by
appropriate external advice.
The ad hoc committee is largely composed of independent directors,
including:
-
Claire Dreyfus-Cloarec, Independent Director, Chairman of the Audit
and Risk Committee;
-
Pierre Gadonneix, Independent Director, Chairman of the Board of
Directors;
-
Matthew Glowasky, Director representing Monarch;
-
Nathalie Stubler, Independent Director;
-
Christophe Villemin, Director representing Apollo.
Moreover, in their strive to continually improve its governance in
accordance with best practices, the Board of Directors has decided to
create the position of Lead Independent Director and has appointed
Claire Dreyfus-Cloarec. Her mission will be to ensure the proper
functioning of the Group's governance and to facilitate dialogue with
shareholders.
As a Director of Latécoère’s Board of Directors since 2011, former Air
France CFO and General Manager of Servair, Claire Dreyfus-Cloarec has
acquired a sound understanding of the aerospace industry. She has also
managed the financial department of SNCF, where she joined the Executive
Committee, before chairing SNCF Participations from 2004 to 2007, and is
therefore familiar with the management of companies in transformation.
Claire Dreyfus-Cloarec graduated from ENA and holds a DEA in Economics
from Paris-I University.
Upcoming publication
2018 annual results, 6 March 2019.
