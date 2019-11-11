Log in
Latécoère : Announces Having Submitted an Indicative Offer to Acquire Bombardier Aviation's Wiring Business

11/11/2019 | 01:31am EST

Regulatory News:

Latécoère (Paris:LAT) announces that it has sent a non-binding indicative offer and has entered into exclusive negotiations for the potential acquisition of certain facilities and contracts of Bombardier Aviation's Electrical Wiring Interconnection System (EWIS) business. The average annual turnover of such EWIS business over the last three years was USD 60 million.

The outcome of this transaction will depend on the results of an upcoming customary due diligence process, the negotiation of binding legal agreements and the implementation of its financing. It also remains subject to customary statutory, regulatory and financial approvals. There can be no assurance that such a transaction will actually be completed.

_________________________________________________________________________________

About Latécoère

Latécoère is a tier 1 partner to major international aircraft manufacturers (Airbus, Embraer, Dassault, Boeing and Bombardier), in all segments of the aeronautical market (commercial, regional, corporate and military aircraft), specializing in two fields:

  • Aerostructures (58% of total revenue): fuselage sections and doors.
  • Interconnexion systems (42% of total revenue): onboard wiring, electrical harnesses and avionics bays.

At 31 December 2018, Latécoère employed 4,958 people in 13 different countries. Latécoère, a French corporation (société anonyme) with capital of €189,637,036 divided into 94,818,518 shares with a par value of €2 per share, is listed on Euronext Paris - Compartment B. ISIN codes: FR0000032278 - Reuters: LAEP.PA - Bloomberg: LAT.FP


© Business Wire 2019
