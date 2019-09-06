Log in
Latécoère: Filing of the H1 2019 Financial Report

09/06/2019 | 12:01pm EDT

Regulatory News:

Latécoère (Paris:LAT), a tier 1 partner to major international aircraft manufacturers, is announcing that it has made available its financial report for the first half of 2019 to the public. It has also been sent to the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF).

This document can be viewed on the company's website with the following link:

https://www.latecoere.aero/en/finance/regulated-informations/

About Latécoère

Latécoère is a tier 1 partner to major international aircraft manufacturers (Airbus, Embraer, Dassault, Boeing and Bombardier), in all segments of the aeronautical market (commercial, regional, corporate and military aircraft), specializing in two fields:

  • Aerostructures (58% of total revenue): fuselage sections and doors.
  • Interconnexion systems (42% of total revenue): onboard wiring, electrical harnesses and avionics bays.

At 31 December 2018, Latécoère employed 4,958 people in 13 different countries. Latécoère, a French corporation (société anonyme) with capital of €190,337,036 divided into 95,168,518 shares with a par value of €2 per share, is listed on Euronext Paris - Compartment B. ISIN codes: FR0000032278 - Reuters: LAEP.PA - Bloomberg: LAT.FP


© Business Wire 2019
