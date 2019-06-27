Log in
Latécoère : Welcomes New Board Members

06/27/2019 | 03:17am EDT

Regulatory News:

Latécoère (Paris:LAT), a tier 1 partner to major international aircraft manufacturers, announces today the cooptation of Ralf Ackermann, Helen Lee Bouygues and Grégoire Huttner as new Board members. These cooptations will be submitted to the approval of the next shareholders’ General Meeting of Latécoère.

This announcement follows the completion of the transfer by certain funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, LLC (Apollo), Monarch Master Funding 2 (Luxembourg) S.à.r.l. (Monarch) and CVi Partners of their entire stakes in the Company, representing circa. 26% of the share capital of the Company, to certain funds managed by Searchlight Capital Partners, L. P. (Searchlight) which occurred on June 26th, 2019.

On the same date, following the completion of the transaction, Latécoère’s Board of Directors was assembled to acknowledge the resignation of the Board members representing Monarch and Apollo, Chantal Genermont, Matthew Glowasky, Jeremy Honeth, Alexander Humphreys and Christophe Villemin. The Board also decided the cooptation of Ralf Ackermann, Helen Lee Bouygues and Grégoire Huttner, as Board members representing Searchlight. Ralf Ackermann will be part of the Audit Committee, Helen Lee Bouygues will join the Appointment and Compensation Committee and Grégoire Huttner the Strategic Committee.

With this change, the governance of the Company continues to comply with the principles laid down by the Middlenext Code.

Ralf Ackermann: Prior to joining Searchlight in 2018, Mr. Ackermann worked as a Partner at Apollo Management, L.P. in London where he oversaw the Illiquid Opportunistic Credit business in Europe and served on the Global Illiquid Opportunistic Credit Investment Committee. He additionally served on the firm’s European Management Committee. While at Apollo, Mr. Ackermann focused on a wide range of investments across the TMT, retail, and industrial sectors, among others. Prior to Apollo, Mr. Ackermann worked at Goldman Sachs. He began his career in investment banking at Greenhill & Co in 2002 as an Analyst. Mr. Ackermann received a BSc from the London School of Economics (LSE).

Helen Lee Bouygues: Former partner at McKinsey & Company, Helen Lee Bouygues has helped more than 25 companies transform themselves. In her 20-year career, she has raised hundreds of millions of dollars in capital and renegotiated billions of dollars in debt. Helen Lee Bouygues is one of the most experienced women in the field of business transformation and has held positions of responsibility in more than ten companies such as CEO, CFO or Interim Operations Director.

Grégoire Huttner: Grégoire Huttner is Group Transformation Officer at Imerys, the world’s leading industrial minerals company. Previously, as Advisor to Apollo Global Management, the private equity firm, he advised on the growth plans of industrial portfolio companies. Earlier, Grégoire Huttner headed Strategy then Global Sales & Marketing for Constellium’s Aerospace & Transportation division, under Apollo ownership. He began his career in strategy consulting with Monitor Group, serving clients in particular in the industrial goods sector in Europe, the United States and South America. He holds an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University and an MSc in Management from HEC Paris.

Therefore, Latécoère’s Board of Directors members are: Pierre Gadonneix, Yannick Assouad, Isabelle Azemard, Claire Dreyfus-Cloarec, Nathalie Stubler, Valérie Boyer, Ralf Ackermann, Helen Lee Bouygues et Grégoire Huttner.

---

About Latécoère

Latécoère is a tier 1 partner to major international aircraft manufacturers (Airbus, Embraer, Dassault, Boeing and Bombardier), in all segments of the aeronautical market (commercial, regional, corporate and military aircraft), specializing in two fields:

  • Aerostructures (58% of total revenue): fuselage sections and doors.
  • Interconnexion systems (42% of total revenue): onboard wiring, electrical harnesses and avionics bays.

At 31 December 2018, Latécoère employed 4,958 people in 13 different countries. Latécoère, a French corporation (société anonyme) with capital of €190,337,036 divided into 95,168,518 shares with a par value of €2 per share, is listed on Euronext Paris - Compartment B. ISIN codes: FR0000032278 - Reuters: LAEP.PA - Bloomberg: LAT.FP


© Business Wire 2019
