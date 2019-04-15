Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

LatentBridge : Launches Albai, an Intelligent Automation Platform Offering a Managed Service and Pay-as-You-Go (PAYG) Option

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/15/2019 | 03:06am EDT

LatentBridge, the groundbreaking intelligent automation firm, launches Albai, its new cloud-based platform, offering clients both a managed service and a pay-as-you-go option – thereby making automation far more attainable.

By integrating best-of breed RPA, analytics, AI and proprietary tools, Albai ensures that for the first time, firms can quickly build sustainable intelligent automation solutions at an affordable price, without heavy IT or time investments.

In addition to its uniquely flexible commercial model, LatentBridge’s Albai provides its clients with

  • A fully-managed service that runs clients’ robots as required, without in-house skills ramp-up
  • Built-in disaster recovery, ensuring clients’ businesses continue to operate in the event of service failures
  • An extensible platform that easily accommodates any tools and technologies clients may require
  • Full support for clients’ existing information security policies & procedures

This means clients’ business processes can be automated in an agile, scalable and accelerated manner. Consequently, they can deliver their mission-critical KPIs – Customer Experience, speed, productivity and adaptability - more quickly, and with ease and confidence.

“Automation is key to the success of a firm, perhaps even its survival. With LatentBridge’s Albai, clients get an easily accessible platform that cuts through historic challenges and compromises to deliver their automation goals. Albai offers a compelling automation with AI and analytics already built in” said Carl Booth, CTO at LatentBridge.

About LatentBridge

LatentBridge is a global intelligent automation advisory, implementation and managed services firm. It helps clients deliver their mission-critical KPIs – Customer Experience, speed, productivity and adaptability - by practical application of AI and RPA technology.

As automation experts with a rich track record of success, LatentBridge provides tailored, vendor-independent automation solutions that meets client-specific needs; helps select and implement the best automation tools for each client; and where appropriate, provides an easily-accessible managed service.

For more information, visit www.latentbridge.com and follow us on twitter @latentbridge or LinkedIn latentbridge


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:46aANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : AB InBev adds Citi, BAML to banks working on $5 billion Asian IPO - sources
RE
03:46aHON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY : Exclusive - Foxconn chairman says aims to step down to pave way for younger talent
RE
03:45aJP MORGAN CHASE MPANY : Orient Walt was invited to attend the 2019 Asia Pacific Blockchain New Finance Summit in Singapore
AQ
03:42aAdvertising group Publicis' shares boosted by $4.4 billion Epsilon deal
RE
03:38aJYSKE BANK : Share repurchase programme
PU
03:38aDEUTSCHE BANK : becomes first bank to offer RMB FX via its worldwide branch network using Hong Kong as the central hub
PU
03:38aABN AMRO : Three peregrine falcons hatch on ABN AMRO head office roof
PU
03:33aTINGYI CAYMAN ISLANDS : Proxy form of holders of shares for use at the annual general meeting
PU
03:33aLANXESS : launches lubricant additive for passenger car and high-performance engine oils
PU
03:33aENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL : Portugal's Market Regulator Sets Terms for CTG's EDP Offer
DJ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY : BRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB : Celgene Deal Clears A Hurdle
2VOLKSWAGEN : VOLKSWAGEN : expects core brand's global 2019 sales to be in line with last year - senior exec
3Vivendi first-quarter sales jump; plans for UMG stake sale still on
4LYFT INC : LYFT : pulls electric bikes in three U.S. cities after complaints about braking
5VIVENDI : VIVENDI : 1Q Revenue Rose on Universal Music Group Growth

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About