LatentBridge : Launches Albai, an Intelligent Automation Platform Offering a Managed Service and Pay-as-You-Go (PAYG) Option

LatentBridge, the groundbreaking intelligent automation firm, launches
Albai, its new cloud-based platform, offering clients both a managed
service and a pay-as-you-go option – thereby making
automation far more attainable.
By integrating best-of breed RPA, analytics, AI and proprietary tools,
Albai ensures that for the first time, firms can quickly build
sustainable intelligent automation solutions at an affordable price,
without heavy IT or time investments.
In addition to its uniquely flexible commercial model, LatentBridge’s
Albai provides its clients with
-
A fully-managed service that runs clients’ robots as required,
without in-house skills ramp-up
-
Built-in disaster recovery, ensuring clients’ businesses
continue to operate in the event of service failures
-
An extensible platform that easily accommodates any tools and
technologies clients may require
-
Full support for clients’ existing information security
policies & procedures
This means clients’ business processes can be automated in an agile,
scalable and accelerated manner. Consequently, they can deliver their
mission-critical KPIs – Customer Experience, speed, productivity and
adaptability - more quickly, and with ease and confidence.
“Automation is key to the success of a firm, perhaps even its survival.
With LatentBridge’s Albai, clients get an easily accessible platform
that cuts through historic challenges and compromises to deliver their
automation goals. Albai offers a compelling automation with AI and
analytics already built in” said Carl Booth, CTO at LatentBridge.
About LatentBridge
LatentBridge is a global intelligent automation advisory, implementation
and managed services firm. It helps clients deliver their
mission-critical KPIs – Customer Experience, speed, productivity and
adaptability - by practical application of AI and RPA technology.
As automation experts with a rich track record of success, LatentBridge
provides tailored, vendor-independent automation solutions that meets
client-specific needs; helps select and implement the best automation
tools for each client; and where appropriate, provides an
easily-accessible managed service.
For more information, visit www.latentbridge.com
and follow us on twitter @latentbridge
or LinkedIn latentbridge
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190415005168/en/