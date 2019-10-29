Latest After the Bell Panel Addresses Tokenization, Institutionalization & Securitization of Blockchain

Log in
10/29/2019 | 10:32am EDT

New York, NY, Oct. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) The Mankoff Company, a leading FinTech marketing firm, is pleased to announce its latest After the Bell panel discussion on Blockchain to be held in New York City on November 21, 2019.

This event: Tokenization, Institutionalization & Securitization of Blockchain: Addressing Possibilities & Realities discusses the latest issues when dealing with the adoption of blockchain to real-world applications.  Talking points include: Advantages to tokenization of assets; The rise of STOs & IEOs & what that means for the investor;  Securitization – blockchain’s distributed ledger;   combining with AI and other possibilities;  How is this all going to be regulated and Institutional adoption: Crypto assets, blockchain – what is the status now and where will be next year?

The panel brings together the leading minds and practitioners in the blockchain universe right now with Pelli Wang, Managing Partner, Deer Creek; Renata Lowenbraun, VP – Legal, Privacy & Product, Payfone; Taotao He, CEO, Marto HG Digital Asset Group (MHG) and others to be announced.

Stacey Mankoff, Managing Principal of The Mankoff Company and Founder of After the Bell events says ”We have been producing these crypto-oriented panels for several years now and the issues involved with tokenization, securitization and getting institutional adoption of blockchain are the top-of-mind topics;” she added, “it’s challenging and these points can make or break companies. This panel is highly experienced on these issues and we’re in for some great conversations!”

After the Bell events are not streamed, video-recorded or audio-recorded so in order to get the most out of the talks, an individual needs to attend.   The event will be held at the Rise NYC Incubator in Chelsea and starts at 5:45pm on November 21st.  Immediately following the panel discussion is a networking reception.  For further information and to register: https://institutionalblock.eventbrite.com/  and use discount code ATBPTNR.

A Quinn
Marketing Director
The Mankoff Company
3474639551
info@themankoffcompany.com





Primary Logo


