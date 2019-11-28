Latest Apple Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals for 2019: Top AirPods, Apple Watch 5, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPad Pro & MacBook Pro Deals Reviewed by Deal Tomato

The best Black Friday & Cyber Monday Apple deals are being listed below by the sales experts at Deal Tomato. Find savings on the latest Apple Watch Series 5, MacBook Pro, iPad Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, AirPods Pro, iPod Touch (7th Gen) and Apple TV 4K.
Best Apple deals:
Save up to 48% off on a wide range of Apple Watch Series 5, 4 & 3 at Walmart - deals live now on the latest Apple Watch models with GPS and GPS with cellular
Save 50% on any Apple Watch (including Apple Watch Series 5, 4, 3 & Nike edition) - check full offer details at Sprint.com (offer ends 1/9)
Apple iPad 7th Gen (newest model) for $99.99 - for a limited time get the Apple iPad 7th Generation for just $99.99 at Sprint. While supplies last (ends 1/9)
Save up to 65% on Apple iPad, iPad Pro, iPad Air & iPad Mini at Amazon - featuring savings on the latest 2019 iPad tablets with 128GB, 256GB, 512GB & 1TB storage
Save up to 60% on a wide range of Apple iPhones - check the latest live deals on Apple iPhone 11, 11 Pro, XS, XR & more at Sprint
Save up to 55% on a wide range of Apple iPhones at Verizon Wireless - click the link to check the latest Apple iPhone 11, XR, X, 8 & more top-rated smartphone deals
Save up to 70% on a wide range of Apple MacBook, MacBook Air & MacBook Pro laptops - check live prices on top-rated 2019 MacBook models at Amazon
Save up to $35 on Apple AirPods (Latest Models) at Walmart - check live prices on the latest AirPods (2nd Gen) & AirPods Pro with wireless charging case
Save $15 on the Apple AirPods Pro at Amazon - the newest AirPods Pro feature active noise cancellation, transparency mode and a customizable fit and seal
Save up to $100 on the new Apple Mac Mini - click the link for the latest live deals on Mac Pro computers at Amazon
Save on Apple TV 4K, Apple TV (4th Gen) & Apple Remotes - save on Apple TV 4K & Apple TV 4th generation at Walmart
Save up to 60% off on Apple iPhone 11, Apple Watch Series 5, Apple iPad (7th Gen) & more - click the link for the latest live deals available at Sprint on a wide range of Apple gadgets
Save up to 75% on a wide range of Apple iPhones, AirPods, iPads & Apple Watches at Walmart
Save up to $839 on Apple Watches, iPhones, iPads, MacBooks, AirPods and more Apple devices at Amazon
Although on the pricier end of the spectrum, Apple products are almost always worth the money. The new Apple iPhone 11 Pro series has a third telephoto lens for a better mobile photography experience. The Apple Watch Series 5 now has a built-in compass and always-on display. The Apple iPad Pro gets the Apple Pencil to magnetically clip onto its frame. The Apple AirPods Pro has Adaptive EQ for a more immersive listening experience. The 15-inch MacBook Pro 2019 packs the latest Intel processor and Radeon graphics card.
How did Black Friday come about? Large discounts on a wide variety of products across every category during the Thanksgiving weekend drive millions of shoppers into retail stores, causing heavy traffic in every city. The general disorder resulting from this shopping craze became the basis for the term Black Friday, though nowadays it mostly refers to the annual shopping period in late November.
