Latest Apple Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals for 2019: Top AirPods, Apple Watch 5, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPad Pro & MacBook Pro Deals Reviewed by Deal Tomato

11/28/2019 | 07:31am EST

Save on Apple deals for Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019 with our review of the best Apple TV, MacBook, iMac, iPad, iPod Touch, iPhone, AirPods & Apple Watch savings for shoppers

The best Black Friday & Cyber Monday Apple deals are being listed below by the sales experts at Deal Tomato. Find savings on the latest Apple Watch Series 5, MacBook Pro, iPad Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, AirPods Pro, iPod Touch (7th Gen) and Apple TV 4K.

Best Apple deals:

Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals run for a limited period of time. Check out Amazon’s Black Friday & Cyber Monday sale page and Walmart’s Black Friday & Cyber Monday home page for thousands more deals on a wide range of products. Deal Tomato earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Although on the pricier end of the spectrum, Apple products are almost always worth the money. The new Apple iPhone 11 Pro series has a third telephoto lens for a better mobile photography experience. The Apple Watch Series 5 now has a built-in compass and always-on display. The Apple iPad Pro gets the Apple Pencil to magnetically clip onto its frame. The Apple AirPods Pro has Adaptive EQ for a more immersive listening experience. The 15-inch MacBook Pro 2019 packs the latest Intel processor and Radeon graphics card.

How did Black Friday come about? Large discounts on a wide variety of products across every category during the Thanksgiving weekend drive millions of shoppers into retail stores, causing heavy traffic in every city. The general disorder resulting from this shopping craze became the basis for the term Black Friday, though nowadays it mostly refers to the annual shopping period in late November.

About Deal Tomato: Deal Tomato reports on online sales events. As an Amazon Associate Deal Tomato earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2019
