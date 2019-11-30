Latest Cyber Monday 4K TV Deals for 2019: LG, Samsung & Sony Smart, 4K & 4K HDR TV Deals Listed by Saver Trends

What are the best Cyber Monday 4K TV deals of 2019? Saver Trends monitor savings on 65”, 55” and 43” Sony, Samsung, Sharp and LG 4K TV models over Cyber Monday and are sharing their top picks for shoppers below.
Best 4K TV deals:
Save up to 62% on a wide range of 4K TVs at Walmart - including discounts on best-selling TCL, LG, Samsung and Vizio TVs
Save up to $300 on best-selling 55-inch 4K TVs at Walmart - check live prices on popular 55-inch HDR TVs from Toshiba, Sony, TCL, Insignia and other top brands
Save up to 58% on 65-inch 4K TVs at Walmart
Save up to $752 on top rated 4K TVs at Amazon - check live prices on 43 inch, 55 inch, 65 inch & 70 inch Smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sharp & more
Save up to $500 on Samsung 4K TVs at Walmart
Save up to 44% on a wide range of top rated LG TVs at Amazon - check live prices on 55 inch, 65 inch & 70 inch LED & OLED TVs with up to 4K Ultra HD & HDR resolution
Save up to 57% on LG 4K TVs at Walmart - check live prices on highly rated LG OLED & LED TVs, NanoCell TVs and more 4K Ultra HD and HDR TV models
Save up to 28% on a wide range of 4K TV models at B&H Photo Video - check deals on top offerings from popular TV brands
Cyber Monday deals run for a limited period of time. For the full range of live deals check out Amazon’s Cyber Monday deals page and Walmart’s Cyber Monday home page. Saver Trends earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
A 4K TV has a total of 8.3 million pixels or four times as many pixels as an ordinary 55 inch or 65 inch LED TV. These kinds of HDR TVs give higher pixel density and clearer images and pictures. Companies like Samsung, LG, Sharp, and Panasonic produce different smart TVs with 4K capability for consumers of these brands.
Can good deals still be found on Cyber Monday? Cyber Monday falls on the Monday after Black Friday. Historically, retailers focus more on online deals for electronics, appliances and best-selling products during Cyber Monday.
Cyber Monday 2018 was successful for both Walmart and Amazon as the two retailers collectively amassed over 80% of the total online sales generated on that day.
