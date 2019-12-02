Latest Cyber Monday Apple Deals (2019) Rated by The Consumer Post

Here’s a comparison of the best Apple deals for Cyber Monday 2019. Access instant Cyber Monday savings on Apple Watch 5, AirPods, iPhone 11 Pro Max, MacBook Pro (2010), iPad mini 5, Apple TV and more Apple products by clicking the links below.
Best Apple deals:
-
Save up to $35 on Apple AirPods (Latest Models) at Walmart
-
Save $15 on the Apple AirPods Pro at Amazon
-
Save up to 48% off on a wide range of Apple Watch Series 5, 4 & 3 at Walmart
-
Save 50% on any Apple Watch (including Apple Watch Series 5, 4, 3 & Nike edition) - at Sprint.com (offer ends 1/9)
-
Save up to 30% on a wide range of Apple iPad Pro, Air & mini tablets at Walmart
-
Save up to 65% on Apple iPad, iPad Pro, iPad Air & iPad Mini at Amazon
-
Save up to 78% on Apple iPad, iPad Air, iPad Pro & iPad mini (including the latest 7th Gen models) - at Sprint.com (ends 1/9)
-
Save up to 60% off on Apple iPhone 11, Apple Watch Series 5, Apple iPad (7th Gen) & more - at Sprint
-
Save up to 55% on a wide range of Apple iPhones at Verizon Wireless
-
Save up to $700 on Apple iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max & iPhone 11 - at AT&T
-
Save up to 70% on a wide range of Apple MacBook, MacBook Air & MacBook Pro laptops - at Amazon
-
Save up to 75% on a wide range of Apple iPhones, AirPods, iPads & Apple Watches at Walmart
Cyber Monday sales are time limited. Check out Amazon’s Cyber Monday sale page and Walmart’s Cyber Monday home page for thousands more deals on a wide range of products. The Consumer Post earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
One of the main reasons why people buy Apple is due to its impressive ecosystem. Apple iPhone devices are capable of connecting to iTunes and other iOS exclusive apps seamlessly, as do Apple iPad tablets. The Apple AirPods Pro is a suitable accessory for listening to music and handling calls through these gadgets. The Apple Watch can integrate with other products while tracking health and fitness activities.
How are Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals different? Cyber Monday’s informal name comes from the focus on new online deals on the Monday after Thanksgiving, which is also typically the final day of Black Friday offers. Steep discounts are usually available on appliances, gadgets and electronics products.
Due to a record breaking $7.9 billion in sales, 2018's Cyber Monday has been labelled the biggest online shopping event ever in the United States.
