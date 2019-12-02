Latest Cyber Monday Apple Deals (2019) Rated by The Consumer Post

The Consumer Post compare the best Cyber Monday Apple deals of 2019 and identify savings on a wide range of Apple products including the latest 2019 MacBook Pro, iPad, iPhone 11 Pro, Apple Watch, AirPods & Apple TV

Here’s a comparison of the best Apple deals for Cyber Monday 2019. Access instant Cyber Monday savings on Apple Watch 5, AirPods, iPhone 11 Pro Max, MacBook Pro (2010), iPad mini 5, Apple TV and more Apple products by clicking the links below.

Best Apple deals:

Cyber Monday sales are time limited. Check out Amazon’s Cyber Monday sale page and Walmart’s Cyber Monday home page for thousands more deals on a wide range of products. The Consumer Post earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

One of the main reasons why people buy Apple is due to its impressive ecosystem. Apple iPhone devices are capable of connecting to iTunes and other iOS exclusive apps seamlessly, as do Apple iPad tablets. The Apple AirPods Pro is a suitable accessory for listening to music and handling calls through these gadgets. The Apple Watch can integrate with other products while tracking health and fitness activities.

How are Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals different? Cyber Monday’s informal name comes from the focus on new online deals on the Monday after Thanksgiving, which is also typically the final day of Black Friday offers. Steep discounts are usually available on appliances, gadgets and electronics products.

Due to a record breaking $7.9 billion in sales, 2018's Cyber Monday has been labelled the biggest online shopping event ever in the United States.

About The Consumer Post: The Consumer Post shares news for online shoppers. As an Amazon Associate The Consumer Post earns from qualifying purchases.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191202005242/en/