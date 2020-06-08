Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Latest Economic Developments and BI Measures against COVID-19 (5th June 2020)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/08/2020 | 05:48am EDT
Judul :
Judul
Latest Economic Developments and BI Measures against COVID-19 (5th June 2020)
Tanggal :
05-06-2020
Sumber Data :
Sumber Data
​​​Communication Department
Kontak :
Kontak
​​​Contact Center BICARA : 1500-131 e-mail : bicara@bi.go.id
Working hours: Monday to Friday, 08.00-16.00 West Indonesia Time
Hits : 8
True
Deskripsi :
Deskripsi
Lampiran :
Lampiran 1
Lampiran 2
Lampiran 3
Lampiran 4
Lampiran 5
Lampiran 6
Lampiran 7
Lampiran 8
Lampiran 9
Lampiran 10
Page Content
Monitoring economic conditions in Indonesia, especially in terms of the COVID-19 impact, Bank Indonesia Governor, Perry Warjiyo, announced two recent developments on Friday (05/06) concerning the latest economic indicators and policy measures instituted by Bank Indonesia as follows:
A.Latest Economic Indicators
1.The rupiah remains fundamentally undervalued and is expected to appreciate.
The rupiah today (05/06) broke through the Rp14,000 per US dollar level, trading at Rp13,855 per US dollar to buy and Rp13,960 per dollar to sell. The stronger rupiah was consistent with prevailing opinion that the currency is fundamentally undervalued and will continue to strengthen moving forward, influenced by:
a. Low and controlled inflation;
b. Narrow current account deficit;
c. Wide yield spread;
10-year SBN yield in Indonesia is 7.06%, while 10-year UST Note yield is 0.8%, giving a yield spread of 6.2%.
d. Indonesia's risk premium has begun to decrease but not to pre-COVID-19 levels.
Indonesia's 5-year CDS premium decreased to a level of 126.78bps on 4th June 2020 yet remains above the 66-68bps range recorded prior to COVID-19. Post pandemic, Indonesia's CDS premium is expected to decline and support rupiah appreciation.
2.Inflation Remains Low
Low Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation was recorded in May 2020 at 0.07% (mtm), or 2.19% (yoy) annually.Based on the latest Price Monitoring Survey released in the first week of June 2020, lower inflation in June is predicted at 0.04% (mtm), or 1.81% (yoy). Low inflation stems from:
a. Slower demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic, including private income and consumption.
b. Uninterrupted supply and smooth distribution of goods and services supported by close coordination between Bank Indonesia and the central and local governments.
c. Policy credibility, as indicated by anchored inflation expectations.
3.Foreign capital inflows have increased since the second week of May 2020.
Foreign investor confidence in economic conditions in Indonesia is improving, signalled by an influx of foreign capital flows to government securities (SBN) since the second week of May 2020. Net inflows totalling Rp2.97 trillion, Rp6.15 trillion, Rp2.5 trillion and Rp7.01 trillion were recorded in the second, third and fourth weeks of May 2020 as well as the first week of June 2020 respectively.
4.The position of reserve assets increased at the end of May 2020.
The position of reserve assets has continued to rise, with the position at the end of May 2020 expected to exceed that recorded in April 2020.
5.SBN purchases by Bank Indonesia in the primary market in accordance with Act No. 2 of 2020.
Bank Indonesia has pared back SBN purchases in the primary market, thus demonstrating stronger market capacity to purchase SBN and finance the State Revenue and Expenditure Budget (APBN).
a. SBSN purchases by Bank Indonesia
· 21-22 April 2020: Rp4.65 trillion
· 5-8 May 2020: Rp7.3 trillion, including private placements totalling Rp3.67 trillion.
· 18 May 2020: Rp1.17 trillion
b. SUN purchases by Bank Indonesia
· 28-29April 2020: 9.07 trillion
· 12 May 2020: 1.77 trillion
· First Week of June 2020: Rp2.09 trillion
B.BI Measures to support New Normal Policy
1. Implement and safeguard the central bank functions relating to the banking industry, payment system and financial market, while cooperating with the industry to ensure monetary, financial and payment system activities run smoothly and securely to support economic activity.
2. Comply with protocols put in place by the central and local governments. COVID-19 pandemic containment protocols are critical from a humanitarian aspect and to support economic activity. The protocols are implemented in accordance with the local requirements in each region.
3. Prepare protocols for task implementation at Bank Indonesia and other relevant industries. All essential tasks and functions at Bank Indonesia will be maintained through a split operation mechanism, while following strict health and hygiene protocols for the payment system, currency in circulation, money market and foreign exchange market. For non-essential tasks, the number of employees working from home or in the office will be adjusted gradually.
Bank Indonesia is confident that implementation of the New Normal will stimulate economic activity and increase private income. National economic growth in Indonesia is expected to moderate in the second quarter of 2020 before regaining upward momentum in the third quarter of 2020. Meanwhile, the economic growth projection for Indonesia in 2020 will be reviewed based on the latest data available.
Additionally, Bank Indonesia will continue to strengthen coordination with the Government and Indonesian Financial Services Authority (OJK) to carefully monitor the chain of COVID-19 transmission and the economic impact over time, including the coordinated policy measures required to maintain macroeconomic and financial system stability, while supporting solid and resilient economic growth.
Head of Communication Department
Onny Widjanarko
Executive Director
Information about Bank Indonesia
Tel. 021-131, Email: bicara@bi.go.id
Tags:

Disclaimer

Bank Indonesia published this content on 05 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2020 09:47:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
06:17aHANGER, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
06:17aLILIS ENERGY, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:14aTOKIO MARINE : Insurer Seeks Declaration That Insured Not Entitled To Coverage For COVID-19-Related Losses In Excess Of Aggregate Limits
AQ
06:14aUBER TECHNOLOGIES : Forwarding And Logistics Startups Must Be Wary Of U.S. Licensing, Registration And Compliance Requirements
AQ
06:14aAJANTA PHARMA : Opposition Is A Hopeless Task, Acquiescence Would Be Worse
AQ
06:13aPRACTICAL IMPLICATIONS OF SUPREME COURT'S ROMAG V. FOSSIL DECISION : Avoiding Forfeiture Of Hard-Earned Profits In Trademark Infringement Lawsuits
AQ
06:07aFORBES ENERGY SERVICES LTD. : Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
AQ
06:07aIN VIRTUAL WORLDS IN VIRTUOSIC STYLE : Audi communicates in new digital formats
AQ
06:07aDELEK US HOLDINGS, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:06aIQSTEL INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Says Latest Investigation Won't Affect Operating Business
2AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : Goldman Sachs keeps its Buy rating
3ERICSSON AB : Ericsson flags losses from China 5G contracts, takes 1 billion SEK charge
4ASTRAZENECA PLC : AstraZeneca shares down 2% after report it approached Gilead over tie-up
5AMS AG : AMS : announces extension of Management Board contract for COO Dr. Thomas Stockmeier until end of 202..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group